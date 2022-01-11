In the city of Pyatigorsk (Stavropol Territory) they plan to recreate the historic Lermontovsky quarter. This is reported by the city administration.

This is a part of the city within the boundaries of Karl Marx, Buachidze and Cathedral streets. Historical features such as natural stone sidewalks will be preserved or restored.

The quarter will include objects of cultural heritage, including “Lermontov’s house”, the house of the composer Alyabyev, the house of General P.S. Verzilina and others. In general, the quarter will have a dozen historical buildings, writes NewsTracker…

The head of Pyatigorsk, Dmitry Voroshilov, following a meeting with the director of the museum-reserve M.Yu. Lermontova Irina Safarova noted that it is necessary to work on this territory “very carefully and in full cooperation with the museum.”

The work will start after consultation with experts.