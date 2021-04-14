“The time has come to end the longest war of the United States ”. With this phrase, President Joe Biden announced this Wednesday in a speech at the White House that he will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan on September 11 and thus put an end to US participation in a conflict that lasted longer. two decades, which has caused more than 2,000 dead soldiers and cost billions of dollars.

“It is time for US troops to go home”said Biden in the Treaty Hall, a symbol because it was the same place where former President George W Bush announced in October 2001 that he had started the war in Afghanistan with attacks on terrorist bases.

The withdrawal date is also symbolic because it will mark the 20th anniversary ofthe bloodiest terrorist attack in US history, against the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and on a plane in Pennsylvania, which caused some 3,000 deaths and sparked the US offensive in Afghanistan.

In a calm and emotional tone, Biden said that “we went to Afghanistan for a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. This cannot explain why we must remain there in 2021. Rather than return to a war with the Taliban, we have to focus on the challenges that will determine our position and scope today and in the future, “he said.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create ideal conditions for our country,” he said. “I am now the fourth US president to rule with troops in Afghanistan: two Republicans, two Democrats. I am not going to pass this responsibility on to a fifth ”, He said.

“I think our presence in Afghanistan should be focused on why we went in the first place: to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a base to attack our homeland. We meet that goal “, Indian.

Biden’s announcement means he is extending the deadline to May 1, the date his predecessor Donald Trump had negotiated with the Taliban last year to fully withdraw troops. Now it starts in May and will end in September. USA has 2,500 military personnel deployed thereBut there are an additional 1,000 Special Forces personnel.

Biden said that he had spoken with George Bush about the decision he would announce today and that they both agreed on the bravery of the US troops and the sacrifice for their country, something that the Democrat said he had verified in person on trips in Afghanistan.

Without conditions

A Biden administration official, who spoke to the press on the condition that his name not be revealed, said the pullback is not based on “No condition” on the ground. He said it is because the president concluded that the US had linked the presence of the troops to the situation at the scene and that the improvements had failed.

But the decision too has sparked controversy because it happens in very volatile times and with experts and high military commanders who warn that a withdrawal of all the troops can lead to an increase in terrorism.

Marvin Weinbaum knows the situation in the area very well. He was an analyst for Pakistan and Afghanistan in the State Department’s Office of Intelligence and Investigation from 1999 to 2003. Consulted by Clarion, said he does not believe that a total withdrawal of troops is appropriate.

“American security interests would best benefit from the presence of a small counterterrorism force. Without a continuous US presence and with access to air power, Afghan security forces will soon disband and whatever influence the United States has had in the region will be diminished. Retirement, to be responsible, must be based on conditions on the ground, ”he said.

The expert, who today is director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Middle East Institute, poses a dangerous scenario: “Without the presence of foreign troops, and the allied forces of the United States who will also leave, the war will intensify, which will lead to the capture of the main cities by the Taliban or to a political settlement that will amount to a surrender. But even then there will be no peace, as the Taliban will find it difficult to consolidate power. Well-armed ethnic militias will fight an open civil war ”.

For him, the withdrawal of troops will also alter the regional map. “USA will leave a void where regional powers in the Afghan civil war they will find their representatives and help fuel the conflict. If the Taliban ultimately prevail, these powers, fearing contagion from militant radical Islam, will then attack the Taliban in an effort to contain Islamic forces. In general, the American disconnection will destabilize the region and millions of refugees will create humanitarian and political problems that will impact globally ”.

Biden took those concerns into account and said in his speech that the United States will continue to support the Afghan government. through humanitarian and diplomatic work.

Biden’s decision was supported by the most progressive sections of the party, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who praised the president’s decision to end this long-running conflict. But some Republicans attacked the president and They warned that the decision is reckless and dangerous.