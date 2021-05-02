Joaquín continues to beat historical records at Betis at the age of 39. The winger entered the field in the final stretch of the clash against Valladolid and thus signed his 460 match with the green and white shirt. A figure that equals the mythical José Ramón Esnaola as the player with the most official matches with the Betic entity. Quite an achievement that continues to add shine to a race that doesn’t seem to have brakes.

Nobody played more than Joaquín in the history of Betis. These 460 duels reflect the weight of the portuense in the club and his importance in the current squad of Manuel Pellegrini. Precisely the Chilean coach had words to refer to this new record of the portuense: “Everything he achieves is the product of his effort and commitment to the club. He entered very well, he gave us another dynamic on the right. What he achieves he widely deserves. and hopefully it is also achieving the goal we have set for this season. “

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 2, 2021

Everything seems destined for Joaquín to imminently surpass that mark with a certain margin. Not only because he has minutes in the remainder of the season, but because the club is counting on him for a renewal that is about to fall and that was practically announced by Manuel Pellegrini himself a few days ago. He won the option of another course with his prominence on the pitch and his alliance with the coach is total. He dreams of Europe and, for now, Joaquín is there for a while.