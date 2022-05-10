The italy derby returns to be the protagonist of the cup final. It is a historical fact for Calcium, that had not taken place since 1965 and that makes a match whose weight in the season of the two opponents is different even more interesting. The juventus arrives with a small advantage: he no longer has the pressures of the championship and it showed in Genoa, where he fell 2-1. The bianconeri they already have the qualification for the next Champions League in their pocket and they can focus totally on the end, no other worries.

Allegri, that with a victory it would become the coach with the most Italian Cups in his record (five) announced that they will leave both start Chiellini as Dybala. It may be the last dance of both. The Argentine will go safely as a free agent and, irony of fate, the club that more has moved until now to sign him is your rival today. the italian still he has not announced what he will do: he could retire and start a journey as a manager, or live one last MLS experience. Today’s would be his twentieth title as bianconeroalthough the defender wanted to ignite the rivalry by also remembering the one that was taken from the club due to the Calciopoli scandal: “It would be 20 plus one, but you can’t say…”.

It will be a special night also for bruise, whose future remains in doubt. Allegri, however, could put him on the bench betting on Cuadrado, Dybala and Bernardeschi behind Vlahovic.

Intermeanwhile, arrives with the strain of one Fight for him shield still open. The nerazzurrinext Sunday, they will have to win in the complicated field of Cagliari to try to overtake Milan (who will receive the Atalanta) and stay alive until the last working day. Simone Inzaghihowever, assured that his team “will not think about the championship” and that he wants to return to raise a cup that he was already able to celebrate on the Lazio bench. For the typhoid, In addition, the final has a special morbidity. After having triumphed in the Super Cup, winning would mean leaving Juve without a title for the first time since 2011. The coach recovered Bastoni (but did not guarantee that he will start), and will use his gala eleven, with Dzeko Y Lautaro in the front.

There will also be a show in the stands. The rivalry between the fans it is huge and those of Lazio, twinned with the nerazzurriThey will join the party. Box office receipts will exceed five million euros: it will be the competition record