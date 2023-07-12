Mexico City. The team that represented Mexico at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) achieved a historic result for the country, the Mexican Mathematical Olympiad (WMO) reported on Tuesday: the young student from Aguascalientes, Rogelio Guerrero Reyes, 17, won the gold medal.

In addition, they obtained three silver medals: Omar Farid Astudillo Marbán, originally from the state of Guerrero; Víctor Manuel Bernal Ramírez, from Sinaloa and Eric Ransom Treviño, from Nuevo León. They awarded the bronze medal to Luis Eduardo Martínez Aguirre, from Nuevo León, and Mateo ILA, from Mexico City.

The competition dedicated to high school students, the most important of its kind worldwide, was held in person in Chiba, Japan. More than 600 students who were enthusiastic about mathematics from more than 100 countries competed, “not only to fight for honor, but also to contribute to an international community beyond borders, religions and politics”, explain the organizers of the IMO. Thanks to the score obtained by the team, Mexico was also crowned in first Ibero-American place and achieved a historic 13th place in the overall medal table.

The Mexican team was also made up of the following professors: Kevin Beuchot Castellanos (leader), Ignacio Barradas Bribiesca (tutor), and Adán Medrano Martín del Campo (observer A), who were in charge of reviewing the contestants’ exam, as well as of the discussion with the jury to ratify the scores of the Mexican team.

The first time that Mexico competed in an IMO was in 1981. This is the fifth gold medal that has been achieved since then. Our golden champions in the history of the IMO are: Pablo Soberón Bravo (2006), Diego Alonso Roque Montoya (2012), Juan Carlos Ortiz Rothon (2015), Tomás Francisco Cantú Rodríguez (2020), and now Rogelio Guerrero Reyes.

The award ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 12 at 3:00 p.m. in the capital of Japan, midnight today in central Mexico time. More information on the page https://imo2023.jp/en/