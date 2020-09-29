I.Sometime in the early 1970s, Karl Mayer had had enough of the actually chic Amphicar. From 1961 to 1963, the floatable car with the then trendy shark fins on the rear was built in Berlin. The successful textile machinery manufacturer from Obertshausen in Hesse bought one of these convertibles powered by an English Triumph engine in order to sail to the Königsklinger Aue, the family-owned island opposite Eltville in the Rhine, and to his castle there. But the Amphicar had its quirks. And by the early 1970s, spare parts were hard to come by.

It must have been the golden times when Mayer made the decision: I will build my own car. Not just any one, but a floating car. The entrepreneur had seen the T74 in the window of a car dealership. T – the letter stands for Hanns Trippel. Something like the German guru for automotive amphibians, he had designed and built the SG6 floating off-road vehicle as early as 1938 and later, among other things, the Amphicar. With the SG6 in the thirties he had accomplished the feat of not only driving this car across the Alps to Naples, but also using it to cross over to Capri and crossing the Blue Grotto. The SG6 looked a little clumsy, from the back like a bathtub with a body, from the front like a beaver with a toothache. The Wehrmacht still took a liking to the bizarre mobile and had 2500 of it built in Alsace.

A good 30 years later, the Trippel T74 was a different caliber – angular, long-legged and equipped with two propellers at the stern. Mayer and Trippel sat down and decided to build a swimming car. Ten of them, it was contractually agreed, should be built first. It was quite a unique project in German automotive history. Only three cars were completed. This was also due to the fact that Trippel presented the “sea otter” as a creation of his own after just a few months. Mayer didn’t like this. So the paths of the industrialist and the designer diverged – and the entrepreneur commissioned his manager for special machine constructions, Reiner Herrtwich, to perfect a car that was neither fish nor meat.









Photo gallery



Historic floating vehicles

:



Car with bow wave





Herrtwich, now a sprightly senior over 80 years old, can well remember the eventful times with the car that was given the name Amphimobile. “Back then, the Mayer company had all the options,” says Herrtwich of times when ideas were clearly not immediately measured against their economic viability. What Trippel had put on the wheels and made waterproof, did not withstand long full load tests on the water. “The car fell apart,” says Herrtwich. That changed under his leadership. The AM 76 was the second prototype of the swimming car. Herrtwich improved almost everything on the boxy car, turned it into an all-terrain vehicle, but which still heated up its occupants more than they would have liked. Since the exhaust system had to be relocated inside the car, the sauna temperatures were always there.

Herrtwich tried everything to keep things cool. “In this car, the exhaust snakes in adventurous turns under the bonnet,” reported the “Auto Zeitung” in its June 28, 1978 issue, when the testers had the pleasure of taking a seat in the third prototype of the amphimobile and joining Herrtwich to start a short cruise on the Rhine. The intention of the intricate in-house design was to allow the longest possible section of the exhaust to cool in the engine compartment flooded with river water, so that the heat of the exhaust gases from the 2.0-liter engine with 100 horsepower from the Opel Rekord does not affect the crew too much should make you sweat a lot.

The problems now appeared elsewhere

“The thermal problems kept us busy until the very end,” says Herrtwich, who constantly improved all three cars. The prototypes from Obertshausen received a jet drive from the Italian manufacturer Castoldi. Car number two was equipped with an exhaust that ran completely under the front hood and was no longer routed through the interior of the car, so that the temperatures in the car became more bearable. But the problems now appeared elsewhere. “At some point the exhaust cracked,” reports Herrtwich. The damage was bigger than it sounds. “You can’t get such an exhaust from a dealer, it was purely made to measure.” According to Herrtwich, building a new one would have been extremely expensive. The first doubts as to whether the project was realistic emerged.