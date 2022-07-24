Spain achieved an extraordinary fifth position in the final of the women’s 4×100 relay on the Eugene track. This is the best position achieved by a Spanish quartet in a World Cup, to which is added the achievement of the national record in the specialty (42.58). The sprinters Sonia Molina, Jaël Bestué, Paula Sevilla and Maribel Pérez were the protagonists of this great race. They kept the same order as in the semifinals, where they already beat their own record.

The progression of the Spanish team has been spectacular in the Oregon event, where they arrived with a time of 43.28, 70 hundredths more than the record set in the World Cup final. This wide difference represents a considerable advance in a test in which breaking records is not common.

Although an error in the first relay between Molina and Bestué left the Spanish in last place, the situation was corrected in the next two posts and the national quartet overtook other rivals, especially due to the failures of Switzerland and Great Britain to time to deliver the witness. “It’s crazy, when I saw it I didn’t believe it. Not only fifth, but we have left behind countries like Great Britain, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands, which have athletes who are benchmarks for us”, Maribel Pérez said happily after completing the return to the track.

Canada rings the bell



The United States provided the upset by taking gold ahead of title-favorite quartet Jamaica, which featured 100m and 200m individual champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. The local team won with a time of 41.14, while the Jamaicans completed the 400 meters with a time of 41.18. Germany got the bronze (42.03) and Nigeria finished fourth (44.22).

Another highlight of the day in Oregon was Canada’s victory over the United States in the men’s 4×100 relay. The champions prevailed with a time of 37.48 seconds over the hosts (37.55), who disappointed despite presenting a quartet with Noah Lyles, double world champion in the 200 meters, and Christian Coleman, winner of the 100 meters at the Doha World Cup .

other endings



Pedro Pichardo, born in Cuba but who competes representing Portugal and Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, won the gold medal in the triple jump with 17.95 meters. Silver went to Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso) and bronze to Yaming Zhu (China).

In other finals on the penultimate day of the World Cup, the Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay and the Kenyan Emmanuel Korir won their first golds in the 5,000 and 800 meters, respectively. Tsegay had already won silver in the 1,500 meters last Monday.