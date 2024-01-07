The historic FCA 1.3 Multijet engine factory Bielsko Biala, in Poland, is preparing to close its doors. A destiny that has in fact already been written: the definitive stop to on-site operations will in fact be given by the end of this year, which is bad news for the almost 500 workers who work there. What will become of them? Wanda Struzyk, the president of the company trade union organization Solidarnosc, says that for some there may still be a future within the group.

The end of an era

“It's the news we've feared for some time and yesterday, at our request, it arrived confirmed – his words spoken to the local newspaper Dziennik Zachodni and reported by Ansa – The factory will be closed by the end of 2024, with some of the 486 laid off perhaps being able to find work in other Stellantis factories in Poland, in Tychy or Skoczow. Now we will also negotiate on severance pay. The first meeting will take place on January 9th.” As mentioned, we are talking about a historic plant for the group, which began producing the Fiat 126. For this reason, many are talking about the end of an era with the closure of the plant's doors, although Stellantis' activities in Poland at the other production sites are proceeding at full speed thanks to the Fiat 600e and Jeep Avenger.