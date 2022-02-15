Angostura, Sinaloa.- Thanks to the joint effort of the Municipal Institute of Culture, Youth and the Directorate of Tourism, with the full support of the mayor, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, historic Festival of Love and Friendship It was developed in the municipal square of Angostura, Sinaloa.

From an early hour a good number of children, young people and adults, as well as several couples in love of different ages gathered at the aforementioned place to witness the great event that leaves its mark on the municipality.

The attendees immediately posed for the photograph of the memory in the large installed heart, in the traditional letters of Angostura decorated according to the occasion and in the striking tunnel of love and friendship, they also deposited their letter in the exclusive mailbox.

Subsequently, to round off the evening and to the delight of those present, the presentation of plays was carried out thanks to the collaboration of producer and actor Romel Báez, minutes later the cheerful atmosphere rose in tone with the participation of music band.