Kevin McCarthy does not pass the first vote and will have to convince the most Trumpist wing of the party to lead the House of Representatives after a fiasco that has not happened since 1923
The Republican Party candidate to preside over the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has not achieved sufficient support to be appointed to the position in the first vote that was held this Tuesday in Washington, during the opening of the new Congress after the mid-term elections last November
