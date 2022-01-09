With the aspirated it was necessary to increase the rotation speed and this aspect also became a condition for many other choices. The V12 it was certainly suitable for the purpose but feared for weight and consumption (perhaps also for the type of delivery), the 8 seemed the ideal compromise. Their last engine had been a 8 to V., with 90 ° cranks (American setting) and balancing counterweights (bulky) to cancel the dreaded vibrations. In the end, however, the choice was to return to the configuration on line, for a series of advantages: intrinsically zero vibrations, lighter rotating masses, evenly spaced bursts, simplicity of both the general structure and the shape of the exhausts.

The online configuration brought others as well opportunity chassis: as already done on the W194 Sport, the engine could be mounted tilted to one side and had the drive shaft offset. With the inclination it came to 53 ° compared to the vertical, the maximum without having complications either on the exhaust system or on the lubrication system and in any case a significant value for lowering both the height of the bodywork and the center of gravity. Of course, there were also the potential disadvantages given by the considerable length of the engine. With the front installation, however, it did not represent a limitation because it did not substantially alter the traditional weight distribution compared to a V engine (<5%). Moreover, even on a chassis with a limited wheelbase, it did not interfere with the choice to mount the inboard front brakes. Instead, to contain the torsional vibrations, the main problem of such a long crankshaft, it was decided to place the power take-off in the center, e a bi-mass flywheel on each end. The taking of motion, by means of a kinematic chain of cylindrical gears, served the transmission, the distribution they accessories. In this way, the further advantage was obtained of moving the drive shaft even further to the left, giving the possibility of placing it next to the driver’s seat with the advantages already mentioned. As for the study of the combustion chamber he started experimenting with a single cylinder of 310 cc, that is the unit displacement, with 4 valves and double camshaft. At high rpm, reliability problems immediately emerged with the soft recall. They were typical with the aspirates of those times, less so with the slower supercharged ones. Eng. Hans Gasmaann, group leader of the engine designers, then decided to radically change and venture into distribution desmodromic, exhuming and perfecting the concepts seen on the Delange And Th. Schneider from 1914. At that point the double camshaft was necessarily preserved while the 4 valves were abandoned, to simplify the mechanisms, in favor of 2 very large and angled ones (88 °). The complete movement operated with the cams allowed the use of steeper (acceleration) and wider (lift) profiles, and the dreaded mass of the valve fell into the background.

For the seal, the presence of (light) springs was completely renounced by appropriately exploiting games and inertia. The desmodromic distribution was successful, without particular reliability problems, it allowed to get to very high revs, one of the aspects that allowed this engine to excel in power. Continuing the description of this area, the combustion chamber is a roof, a shape widespread at the time and consequent to the wide angle between the valves. On the other hand, an unusual choice for in-line engines was the intake ducts placed inside the camshafts: on the W196R it was used to limit the overall height, given the inclination of the engine. At the beginning compactness was sought by adopting curvilinear ducts, but the usual development at the counter made it possible to identify in the rectilinear shapes, with direction parallel to the cylinders, those capable of improving the supply curve; hence the need for the overhang on the hood (in the second season). As for the construction of the basement, was of the divisible type (widespread until the 1950s): the lower part, including the bench supports, is in light alloy, while the upper part, cylinders and head, in steel; the reciprocal fixing is obtained with a series of bolts. The cylinders they are further divided into 2 blocks of 4, separated in the center to make room for the cascade of distribution gears. Every cylinder is integral with the cylinder head and form a single artifact. As mentioned, it is made of steel, and was made by joining various pieces by welding, some forged (conduits) others turned (cylinders). The closed volumes around the cylinders, necessary for the passage of the cooling water, were also obtained with shaped and welded laminations. It is a technique that resembles a “patchwork of fabrics “, it saved weight and was well known at Daimler-Benz, even their first aviation engines were built like this. Also for thecrankshaft, remained faithful to the already used technology of the complete decomposability which allowed to use roller bearings both on the bench supports and on the connecting rods. A valid solution to reduce friction losses, avoid the reliability problems caused by the bushings (common in those times) and allow to save power absorbed by the oil pump, since it has to circulate a reduced flow rate. Sure, the complication induced on the crankshaft was considerable, therefore also very high costs. The system used was that Hirth: a junction with triangular teeth front and clamping sleeve with double thread, right and left. A mature technology, used for years especially in Germany. There was also an intention to reduce friction for the camshaft supports, but here the simpler system of openable roller bearings was adopted. The camshafts apparently they look like 2, but in reality they are 4 because in the center, where the driving gears are, there is no continuity due to the presence of connecting joints. Among the advantages of the 8 in line, compared to the 8V with 90 ° cranks, there was mention of the simpler one conformation of the drains to have a positive influence on the volumetric efficiency. An influence that was beginning to be investigated precisely at that time; an experimented configuration is that indicated in the previous diagram: it groups (4 in 1) the exhaust of the cylinders with bursts at intervals of 180 °. Finally, the part that represented the absolute novelty for an F1 engine of the time: direct mechanical injection fuel. The pump was supplied by Bosch, largely derived from those for diesel but with a specific device that dosed according to the pressure in the plenum (volume where the 8 trumpets converged): in fact they mounted a single throttle body to regulate the incoming air, therefore the internal pressure was correlated, with a fair precision, to the quantity of fuel to be injected. Each individual injector was positioned laterally on the top of the cylinder and directed on the exhaust valve with 3 advantages: quickly vaporize the fuel, cool the valve itself and not dilute the oil on the cylinder walls. An experimentation carried out quickly, with rather defined ideas drawn fromexperience that Daimler-Benz technicians had matured over the years with engines aeronautics. At the beginning a carburetor fueling system was also developed in parallel but the choice fell on the injection system, which would have guaranteed lower consumption and more power: the 280-285 hp obtained at the end of development in ’55, it is a power reached by the competition a couple of years later in ’57, the last year in which the free formulation fuel rule remained in force. Finally the transmission. As mentioned, the technicians positioned the gearbox a overhang behind the rear axle; it was important to have some load even when the tank was almost empty.

They designed it to be mounted very low with multiple purposes: lower the center of gravity, leave room for the tank and allow the gearbox and the relative transmission shaft to be offset. The latter was in fact passed under the left drum, precisely in order not to affect the height position of the seat. To meet these specifications, it was necessary to add, after the usual bevel, a final pair of spur gears. For a matter of dimensions, the clutch remained on the engine. The differential used is interesting: it is a type a ZF limited slip, with concentric multi-cams and interposed pawls, all in place of the solar-planetary gears. Returning to the gearbox, even the current ones in F1, for many years, have had the same internal layout: now it is a necessity to align with the very low crankshafts and close to the car bottom, then of course there remains the advantage of lowering the center of gravity.

Technical data:

Motor: Daimler-Benz; guy: M196; year: 1954;

project leader: ing. Hans Scheremberg, ing. Rudolf Uhlenhault;

displacement: 2496 of the Italian Civil Code ; number c. : 8 online; bore x stroke: 76mm x 68.8mm;

Compression ratio: 12.5: 1;

crankshaft: separable, Hirth type joints, 10 supports with roller bearings;

connecting rods: monolithic with roller bearings;

pistons: Mahle, light alloy forged, 475 g .;

distribution: 2 valves coman. desmodromic, 4 overhead camshafts;

cam control: central gear cascade;

valves: in steel, OR50mm asp., OR43 mm scar.;

monobloc: base in Silumin light alloy, steel cylinder-heads, 2 groups of 4;

power take-off transmission: central, pair of cylindrical gears;

clutch: single disc on the engine;

lubrication: dry sump;

oil consumption: 2-2.7 L./100km

power on: 2 spark plugs per cylinder, 2 HV magnet generators;

supply: Bosch direct mechanical injection;

fuel: 45% benzene, 25% methyl alcohol, 25% petrol, 3% acetone, 2% nitrobenzene;

power: 280-285hp @ 8700 rpm in ’55, (260hp at the debut);

couple: 25.2 Kgm @ 6300 rpm;

mass: 195Kg, (204 kg at the debut).

Transmission: Daimelr-Benz; guy: 196, 1954;

Exchange: 5 speeds + Rm, 2-3-4-5 synchronized;

Final couple : cylindrical gears;

Lubrication : motor oil;

Differential : ZF limited slip, “Cam and Pawl” type;

Connection for starting: in line.

In the next episode the conclusions with a nod to sporting results.

