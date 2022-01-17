Neubauer did not let even the best pilots escape, first of all, Fangio then also Moss. At the start of the season the W196R was not ready and Fangio took to the track with the Maserati, winning the first two GPs (excluding Indianapolis, deserted by the Europeans). From the French GP on July 4, the debut with the Mercedes-Benz and the continuation of victories. The arithmetic certainty of the conquest of Drivers’ World Championship ’54 arrived well in advance, same script in ’55. In these 2 years, the W196R was deployed in 12 races from F1 valid for the World Championship: conquered 9 wins, 5 second places, 3 third places, making 7 lap records and 8 Pole Position. In some races the superiority was clear, in 4 cases he occupied the first 2 places at the finish and at British GP of ’55, even the first 4. These are numbers of undisputed supremacy over competitors such as Ferrari, Gordini, Lancia, Maserati and Vanwall, to mention the most qualified, who did not have the strength to react continuously, after all they they found themselves competing with a great builder. Within 2 years, in qualifying Mercedes-Benz were beaten 2 times by Ferrari and 2 by Lancia, in competition 3 times by Ferrari alone, 2 in ’54, Silverstone and Pedralpes, actually showing lower performances, and once, Montecarlo in ’55, instead following the retirement.

A separate comment deserves the Launch, a manufacturer more similar than the others to Daimler-Benz and therefore with the means to prepare an advanced car; the car in question was the D50. The only one with an 8-cylinder (V-shaped) engine, therefore able to rival in power, and with various innovative solutions, starting with the lateral position of the tanks with fairing function. He could have compete fully, he also did, but the challenge lasted only 4 races, from the Spanish GP in ’54 to the Belgian GP in ’55: death in an accident Ascari, their flagship pilot, and looming financial problems prematurely ended their participation. Returning to the Daimler-Benz, the ’55 it was a year of cruelly contrasting emotions: on the one hand the conquest of 3 World titles, F1, Sport And GT, but on the other, the immense tragedy at the 24 hours from Le Mans, where a sport 300 SLR, following a collision on the track, he flew into the audience with a tragic outcome, 84 victims. L’emotional wave was planetary, the board of directors was undoubtedly impressed so much that at the end of the year the decision of withdraw from all Championships. However, it seems that some of them already manifested this desire, at least for F1, before the mourning event: they believed that the participation costs were too high in relation to the improved effects, now marginal, on the image of the brand. For many years Daimler-Benz no longer talked about racing, a clear discontinuity that was however making its glorious sporting past evanescent. In 1987, after 32 years, the change of course and the progressive involvement culminated in 2010 with the establishment of the Team Mercedes-AMG from F 1… which will soon revive the glories of the past.

