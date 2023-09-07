Minardi Day, frames of a success

The numbers confirm the growth ofHistoric Minardi Day, arrived in a flash at the 7th edition. Many cars and many personalities from motorsport, the right blend to ignite new emotions every time, with continuous rebounds between memories and new discoveries. Have you seen all of the event yet? I’ll try to add something, a series of curiosities, sensations and reflections… let’s begin.

Ferrari F92A (1992), it’s not the first time I’ve seen it but every time I’m dumbfounded thinking about its streamlined and aggressive shapes so in contrast with the disappointing performances. Much has been read about the causes: lack of engine power, single shock absorber front suspension… and aerodynamics, with the very original “double bottom” by Jean Claude Migeot. The rebound of responsibilities gave rise to internal struggles which weakened the forces necessary for development.

Several times I wondered if a few more flow diverters would have mitigated the aerodynamic criticalities… for the HMD I gave visibility to the reflection!

Ferrari 312 T5 (1980). The chassis plate was covered (why on earth?), but the photographic evidence and some exchange of opinions on the spot give me a reasonable certainty that it is the 048: I was on the Tosa hill when I saw it crash into the barriers; from the chilling din of the crash, to the heartening sight of Villeneuve emerging unscathed, all in an instant.

The T5, a car they announced as competitive, a hope born of the fact that it was a direct evolution of the winning T4. Instead it foundered, badly closing the glorious cycle of the T series: the application of ground effect was rapidly evolving and Ferrari, with such a large engine, was increasingly in difficulty. But also the rest, such as hub carriers, rocker arms and inboard brakes were still there to clutter up the diffuser… Easily modifiable parts, but by now all he expected was to turn the page to pour all the resources into the next 126CK Turbo.

Lotus type72 (1970). A real “queen”, I already dealt with it when I saw one, the 72/E-5, entered at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed. It had just come out of a long restoration after many years of being abandoned in stock due to the extensive damage sustained in an accident at the 1973 Dutch GP. Apparently the same chassis 72/E-5 was fielded at HMD.

But no, here’s what happened: the latter was built in 1974 with the chassis number taken from the one that crashed, in the belief that it would never be repaired again. The practice of recovering and duplicating identification codes was widespread to save on customs procedures, a complication for historians and collectors. At Imola, the mechanic Ray took care of it: every now and then he took a cloth and polished it, giving an example of how a jewel is treated, a scene that I can’t fail to offer you.

Maserati 250For rather almost: at the beginning of the ’54 season the 250F was not ready, Maserati modified some previous A6 GCMs, equipping them with the powerful 2.5 liter in-line 6-cylinder of the future 250F.

The transplant of the mechanics was not complete, the rear axle remained the rigid axle instead of the innovative transverse differential-gearbox coupled to the De Dion axle, the flagship of the definitive 250F.

atHMD extension not only cars, but also many characters, various protagonists of motorsport. Aldo Costanow Dallara’s technical director, chatted with him on light topics of current and past everyday working life. Arthur Merzario, here some more roughness. I looked for them having asked him for some information on the controversial affair of the 1973 Ferrari B3: he did not agree with what I had written about it, a convinced reconfirmation of his thoughts already reported in the articles of the time. I also had a long conversation with a former Ferrari F1 mechanic of those years, so much technical information received that I would like to explore… very interesting, it was also fun to hear him talk about internal relations, the Modenese completed that cross-section of humanity. In the pits, as always, it’s not really talking, it’s more like shouting in a vain attempt to drown out the noise, what am I saying…, the sounds that remind us of how fast we run even in these events. And then you have to brake, the way in which the next car continues to do it, normal at the time, today is almost incredible.

Bugatti type 37/44 (1927). This special, subsequently upgraded with an 8-cylinder (from the 44,) has the brakes with steel cable actuation (without sheath) of the original version!

Leaving aside the heroic difficulties faced by the pilot every time he pressed the pedal… remaining prosaically on technical aspects, the problem of separating steering from braking is solved here by passing the cable over a pulley transmission whose groove is tangent to the axis of steering. A classic for many years, then improved with coaxial pushrod movements and finally all shelved with hydraulic systems.

Ferrari 412T1B (1994). It is the work of Barnard and Brunner, in the rediscovered English “technological antenna” FDD. It was the second attempt outside Maranello, this time by the newly arrived Montezemolo. A competitive and yet winning machine, with innovative elements such as the flexible plate suspension joints (instead of the usual ball joints).

Still current solution, in the eternal search for stiffness. There is a detail that recalls 1994, a dramatic year: the airbox has an opening that is not an air intake, but a vent. In fact, after the tragic events at Imola, in which Senna and Ratzenberger lost their lives, the Federation urgently imposed various restrictive measures to try to reduce performance: one concerned the obligation of these openings to reset the dynamic overpressure inside the airbox and thus decrease the effective power output. Painful moments but which gave the definitive impulse to progress in the field of security.

Surtees TS15 F2 (1974). The all steel, masterfully shaped and welded, of the suspensions is striking. Actually a cheap way of making them, and then the attempt to ennoble them with chrome plating.

The latter was a practice soon banned by the regulations due to the additional risks it caused in relation to structural safety. Soon it will be completely abolished by the automotive industry due to environmental risks. Times change.

Wandering around the paddock, it is pleasant to linger on the stalls automobile, with exhibits, spare parts, books, magazines, models… Here are some. The elements of the first suspension of the Minardi 188 F1, the work of the engineer, Giacomo Caliri, were on display under a display case. Precociously and erroneously set aside, it is very, very interesting, it deserves a separate article.

In another corner pieces of the “family” of Ferrari GTO: seats and oil tank of the famous 250 of 1962, rectangular headlights of the 288 of 1984. And of course many books and magazines, I couldn’t resist in front of some copies of Autosprint tabloid from 1967, cost 100 lire at the time. I got one paying 145 times the cover price, but they are really rare and then I started with those, it was a must to have at least one. The folder of photos taken at HMD 2023 shows 390… so I would have much more, we’ll talk about it again during the winter break.

