Sanitized voting centers and ballots ready. chili prepares for historic elections of this weekend, in which the 155 citizens who will write a new constitution to replace the current one, imposed four decades ago by the military dictatorship (1973-1990).

At the same time, mayors, councilors and governors will be elected.

The election of the 155 constituents is what attracts attention in Chile and in the world because it will be the first time that a similar number of men and women have written a Constitution. Here is a glimpse of what will happen in the South American country:

What is voted?

They will elect 346 mayors, 2,240 councilors, 16 territorial governors and the 155 members of the constituent convention, which includes 17 places reserved for native peoples.

There are almost 15 million people empowered to elect, in their respective constituencies, to a total of 2,757 charges out of 16,730 candidates, who average 44 years of age and mostly lack political experience.

Chileans living abroad cannot vote.

When do you vote?

The elections will take place on Saturday and Sunday, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., in just over 46,000 polling stations with four ballot boxes each, in the more than 2,700 polling stations set up throughout the country.

On Sunday the curfew in force throughout the country will be delayed from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Voters will receive four different colored ballots, one for each election. Some will be very large due to the large number of applicants, especially in council elections.

In at least four communes there are more than a hundred candidates for councilor for a reduced number of places. One of them will measure 46 centimeters wide by 63 centimeters long.

How was the first Constituent Convention arrived at in Chile?

79% of Chileans approved to change the Constitution of the military in a plebiscite on October 25 of last year, when they also decided that the new Magna Carta be written in a unpublished constitutional convention made up of a similar number of men and women.

The referendum was the institutional response of Congress to stop the massive protests that followed a violent social outbreak in October 2019 against inequalities in the country.

Marcela Ríos, sociologist, assistant representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), told The Associated Press that the Chilean “is a historical process (and) what is at stake is whether the political system has managed to enchant citizens with this offer to get out of a crisis through an institutional process.”

The Chileans responded to the institutional exit with a 51% participation in the plebiscite and now they must finalize the election of the constitutional convention.

What steps are being taken for these elections amid the coronavirus pandemic?

The weekend’s election will be the second in a pandemic. The first was last year’s plebiscite, although now 59% of Chileans have the first dose of the vaccine against the virus and 48.6% the second.

Chile has been registering a downward curve of infected for several weeks, with about 4,000 new cases daily.

Although 268 of the 346 Chilean communes were in total or partial quarantine until midweek, safe conduct will not be required to mobilize.

Elections were scheduled for April 11, but a strong second wave of the pandemic forced postpone them.

Will there be results of the votes on Saturday?

The Electoral Service (SERVEL) will not count the votes cast on Saturday. The four ballot boxes for each polling station will be sealed, as will the boxes with unused votes. All ballot boxes in a polling station shall be kept in a locked room with a special seal on the door.

The rooms will be guarded from the outside by the armed forces, in a country where the military traditionally ensures the security of the voting centers. They will be accompanied by a delegate from SERVEL and, if the political parties want, by an attorney for each community.

What political parties are standing for election to the Convention?

The parties of the conservative ruling party and one of the extreme right go on a single list, while the center-left opposition is divided into several blocks. There are more than a hundred lists, including those of independents.

Many independents go on party lists to increase their chances of being elected.

The sector that achieves a third of the 155 votes may veto the proposals of its opponents, that they would need temporary agreements to achieve the 2/3 required to translate their ideas into the constitutional project, which to enter into force must be approved before in a plebiscite in mid-2022.

Due to quarantines due to the pandemic, no face-to-face surveys were conducted.

How will the votes be counted on Sunday?

First, the votes of the conventional constituents will be counted, then those of the native peoples that go to the constituent body, those of governors, then those of mayors and finally those of councilors.

The vote count for the convention will be the longest and most complex becauseIn addition to applying the traditional proportional system, the results of the districts that elect an odd number of seats will be adjusted until the difference between the male and female winners is not greater than one in each district.

Chile usually has the electoral results a few hours after the polls are closed, but this time it is presumed that it will take several hours.

