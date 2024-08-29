Historic first win for a non-Japanese manufacturer in the JSB1000 Championship at Motegi. Rider Ryo Mizuno, with the Panigale V4 R of Ducati Team Kagayama, dominated the weekend of August 24 and 25 at Motegi, the venue for the fifth round of the Japanese Superbike Championship, which also featured the Formula Regional Japanese Championship single-seaters.

Mizuno, who had taken pole position on Saturday, took the lead after passing Kohta Nozane (Honda CBR 1000-RR) on the opening lap and then led the race to the finish, setting a fastest lap of 1’48.005 on the seventh of twenty scheduled laps.

Ryo Mizuno, Ducati Team Kagayama Photo by: Motorsport.com

At the finish, Ryo Mizuno finished the race with a lead of 4.135 seconds over the factory Yamaha YZF-R1 of Katsuyuki Nakasuga and 5.384 seconds over the sister bike of Yuki Okamoto.

After the fifth round of the JSB1000 Championship, Ryo Mizuno is in second position in the overall standings, 19 points behind leader Nakasuga.