Images with an apocalyptic aroma are multiplying in Brazil due to extreme weather events. Riverbank dwellers in the Amazon, who, to get drinking water or food, walk on the earth cracked by drought where there used to be a river. An urban river dyed green by algae and lack of rain. Almost the entire continental territory is shrouded in smoke from fires deliberately set to clear land, including the municipality where the G20 agriculture ministers are meeting to discuss sustainability. A fog that forces operations to stop at the port of Santos, one of the busiest in the region. And the air in São Paulo, where it has not rained for more than 100 days, is the most polluted in the world this Wednesday for the third consecutive day. Meanwhile, respiratory illnesses are getting worse and schools are closing. Fires have doubled compared to last year and smoke envelops almost the entire country, which is suffering the worst drought in seven decades.

Brazil, where winter is ending, is suffering from the worst drought in 70 years, since official measurements have been made. “It is the first time that drought has covered the entire territory, from the north to the southeast. It is the most extensive and intense in history,” according to the National Centre for Monitoring and Early Warning of Disasters. Almost two thirds of the territory is in a problematic situation and the serious thing is that significant rains are not expected until late October. The forecast, therefore, is that the current situation will continue to worsen in the coming weeks. And the apocalyptic images will be repeated.

The Amazon, the world’s largest river, has very little water at this time of year, which results in multiple problems, from not having drinking water to not having fish and suffering enormous difficulties in transporting goods and people in a region where rivers are equivalent to roads. The same occurs in the Madeira River, one of its main tributaries, which has left numerous riverside and indigenous communities isolated and with significant supply problems.

The government is considering resuming daylight saving time to avoid power restrictions. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva traveled to the Amazon on Tuesday, where he visited the isolated community of Campo Novo. There he spoke with locals and handed out 150 water purifiers that purify 5,000 liters of water per hour, the president said. During the visit, broadcast live on Instagram, he was accompanied by several ministers. The head of Health, Nísia Trindade Lima, explained the problem posed by piracy in guaranteeing the safety of doctors who, encouraged by bonuses, travel to such remote places. Lula also announced the creation of a technical-scientific committee dedicated to combating climate change and extreme events.

The combination of several factors has worsened air quality to dangerous levels in São Paulo, the capital city of South America, with 21 million residents in the metropolitan area. The lack of rain, smoke from the fires and the lack of winds to disperse the pollution generated by the metropolis placed it on Monday and Tuesday as the major capital with the worst air quality on the planet, behind Kinshasa, Dubai and New Delhi, according to the Swiss air technology company IQAir, which continuously monitors 120 world capitals.

The local environmental agency on Tuesday classified air quality in São Paulo as “very bad,” second only to terrible, which is the worst of the five levels. São Paulo authorities have already warned people with respiratory problems to take extra precautions and the general population to reduce strenuous activity and exercise outdoors. Many other Brazilian cities are suffering from the effects of smoke, with some suspending school classes.

This year, the continent-sized country has seen twice as many fires as it did a year ago, the worst since 2010. Most of the fires were started by people who wanted to clear forests for crops or pasture.

The flames are affecting one of the most famous national parks, the Chapada dos Veadeiros. And the Pantanal region, the largest wetland in the world, is also among the most affected.