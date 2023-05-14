For more than seven decades, the Spanish faithful did not go out in procession through the streets to pray for something so basic, but vital: water. In southern Spain, the region that most produces and exports olive oil in the world, an unprecedented drought has dropped the level of water reservoirs to less than a quarter and the productivity of olive trees to less than a third of what was expected.

Aware of the situation, thousands of faithful from the main producing city of the country, Jaén, followed, on May 2nd, the image of Jesus Nazareno (locally known as “El Abuelo”) to pray for the end of the drought and protection for the more than 67 million olive trees in the city. The last time this happened was in 1949, but the situation was not so critical.

“Without water there are no olives, and without olives the province of Jaén suffers”, intoned the bishop of Jaén, Sebastián Chico, during the procession, as reported by the Spanish newspaper the country. “Now we need to raise our supplications to God to send us water to irrigate our thirsty land, recover our sources and tributaries and increase the flow of our rivers”, he called out, while the procession continued through the streets of the historic center under a heat of more than 30 degrees.

“We are facing a persistent drought and this procession aims to ask the Lord to help us and save us,” explained Ricardo Cobos, leader of the brotherhood of “El Abuelo”, to the agency. France Presse (AFP) during the walk. “We depend a lot on olive trees and oil, and it is an economic disaster when there is no water.”

The faithful of Jaén were not alone. In the last ten days, the inhabitants of Granada, Alozaina, Córdoba, Solsona and even those of L’Espluga de Francoli, a municipality in the Catalan hills where it has not rained for over a year, have also taken to the streets with images of their patron saints.

By the end of the summer, which hasn’t even started yet in the country, it is expected that many more parishes will join this list, as forecasts indicate that thermometers should rise even more and that social tension should increase. The environmental crimes division of Spain’s Civil Guard arrested, last Wednesday (10), 26 people for illegally drilling wells. The operation to repress the unauthorized use of water also identified 250 infractions of this nature, mainly committed by rural producers.

Irrigation quotas for this class have been cut by up to 90% since October last year and the country’s main farmers’ union, COAG, still estimates that across the country, 60% of farmland is “asphyxiated” by lack of rain. .

Situation of the river Genil, in the center of Granada, in the last week of April | EFE/Miguel A. Molina

human action

A People’s Gazette, climate researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) Sjoukje Philip explained that intense heat dries up scarce ground water, while low rainfall and lack of snow in winter do not replace it. During the last week of April, local temperatures in many regions of Spain, Portugal, Morocco and Algeria reached 20 degrees higher than expected, with temperatures reaching 36.9°C and 38.8°C.

“The heat wave and drought experienced by Europe in recent years are undoubtedly linked to climate change,” explained the researcher. “Several studies by the World Weather Attribution have demonstrated this, including a study published last week that found that the heat wave that impacted parts of Spain, Portugal, Morocco and Algeria in late April was at least 100 times more likely and 3.5 °C warmer due to human actions.”

The researcher also added that some seasonal forecasts, such as the one made by the Copernicus observatory, indicate the possibility of rainfall in southern Europe during the summer, but noted that “such amounts of rain would not be enough to significantly change the situation”, since the region accumulates a series of dry seasons, without relief. Last year, the World Health Organization revealed that 4,000 Spaniards died as a result of high temperatures.

“If we continue with the same practices, summer temperatures in Spain are expected to increase by around 1.6 °C to 2.3 °C by 2050, with summer precipitation decreasing by approximately 12%. By 2070, most of Spain is projected to experience an increase of more than 45% in the degree of agricultural drought stress,” explained Sjoukje Philip.

Currently, 27% of Spanish territory is in a state of emergency or alert due to the drought.

In the Sau reservoir, which supplies water to Barcelona, ​​water levels have dropped to 7%, the lowest in the country. The lack of water has exposed the ruins of an 11th-century church, which was flooded in the 1960s when a dam was built on the site. | EFE/Siu Wu

Arm wrestling

Trying to alleviate the situation, the Spanish government asked, on April 25, the European Union to release a crisis reserve to financially help its farmers, in addition to announcing a series of fiscal incentives, including a 25% reduction in the income for that category. Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón’s government has also set limits for companies to delegate outside work when temperatures reach orange alert levels.

This Thursday (11), an extraordinary council of ministers also announced a new package with measures for livestock farmers, beekeepers and other sectors that are being impacted by the drought, in a total of more than R$ 4 billion in actions.

It was the first time that an extraordinary council was convened to discuss this matter, but the measures are still not considered sufficient. Right-wing parties, such as Vox and PP, are calling for new well drilling to be legalized in the Andalusian region and criticize the recent announcements as “electoral”, given that Spain will have municipal and regional elections at the end of this month.

At the heart of political arm wrestling is the best form of adaptation. “Now we are in a very dramatic situation,” she told CNN Joan Girona Gomis, scientist at the Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology. “Whether Spain can remain one of the main agricultural regions in Europe is the big question. It all depends on whether we can adapt.”