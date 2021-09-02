The good rhythm of the economy after the hard months of the pandemic has not managed to change the tonic of the August labor market, which is usually a bad month for job creation at the end of the summer season. However, this year brings us one of lime and another of sand. Thus, 118,004 jobs have been destroyed in average terms and without seasonal adjustment, with which the system once again loses the barrier of 19.5 million contributors that it achieved last July by registering a new all-time high, according to the data published this Thursday by the Ministry of Social Security and Labor. It should be noted, however, that this is less than the average job destruction for the months of August of the last decade, which is around 150,000, and that if the seasonal effect is eliminated, 76,000 members were added.

The rate of reinstatement of workers at ERTE has also slowed sharply: even so, almost 60,000 people returned to activity in August if the notification date is taken into account, which is half the decrease of July. This reflects the growing difficulty in removing the employed persons who are still affected from the ERTE: only 8% of the 3.4 million that came to be.

With this new decrease, the total number of protected people falls to 272,190, a new low since the start of the pandemic that the Government already considers as “residual.” At least this is how the Secretary of State for Social Security, Israel Arroyo, described it on Thursday, who stressed that these workers in ERTE are highly concentrated in certain sectors and territories and have been in this situation for many months.

But where there is very good data is on unemployment: in this case it has been possible to break with the usual pattern that prevailed in the eighth month of the year, to the point that the first reduction in unemployment of the century and the greatest decrease in the entire historical series. Specifically, the number of people registered in the offices of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) has decreased by 82,583 compared to July.

In this way, the total number of unemployed is reduced to 3,333,915 people. Unemployment thus adds six consecutive months of falls, four of them historical, and since February has already accumulated a reduction of 675,000 people.

“We are practically at the same unemployment levels as before the pandemic,” said Secretary of State for Employment, Joaquín Pérez Rey, proudly, who also highlighted that some groups are in a situation that is even better than before the pandemic, such as those under 25 years of age, after more than 120,000 have left the SEPE offices in the last half year. He also highlighted that there are ten autonomous communities with a level of registered unemployment below that of before the pandemic, the same thing that occurs in the industrial sector.

Even worse than before the pandemic



From the Government they even took breast of the “good data” of employment, despite the fact that almost 120,000 have been destroyed when a year ago it was possible to create about 7,000 jobs. “August has been another month of strong recovery,” said Arroyo, who pointed out that “we have completely recovered the jobs that were destroyed, although logically there is still much to do: recover the jobs that were not created in these months.”

Is this true? It is true that Social Security has even more affiliates than before the pandemic: specifically 223,000 more than if compared to February 2020 after having earned 681,000 contributors. But it must be taken into account that of those 19.47 million contributors that the system currently has, 272,000 are subject to an ERTE, so that although they compute in practice, they are actually with suspended employment, so the net balance is still negative. Similarly, there are 87,800 more unemployed than before the pandemic broke out, despite the fact that in the last year they have been reduced by almost 470,000.