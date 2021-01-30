GDP registered a growth of 0.4% in the final quarter of the year, a meager advance that owes much to the explosive growth of public consumption, without which the result would have been -0.5%. Among the components of private demand, only consumption advanced moderately, while investment, both in construction and capital goods, and exports suffered a relapse.

Keep reading

job

The EPA recorded a 1.3% increase in employment in the last quarter, which left the year-on-year decline at 3.1%, equivalent to 622,000 people. With this, the unemployment rate stood at 16.1%. For the year as a whole, the average rate was 15.5%, well below what was expected when the crisis began. However, if we consider workers in a ERTE situation as unemployed, and those who have not sought employment as a result of the restrictions or discouraged by the current situation as active, the average unemployment rate would have been 22.5%, figure that offers a more accurate picture of the impact of the crisis.