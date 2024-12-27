With the new year, many people consider doing a general cleaning or turning their house upside down to tidy it up. Although it requires an investment of time, it is (very much!) worth doing. In the case of the refrigerator, keeping it organized will help prevent food waste. Although this is our goal, we do not always know how to store them properly to extend their life or to make sure we consume them on time and not lose control over their freshness.

We put into practice the advice of the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), which recommends that the temperature of the refrigerator oscillates between 0 and 5ºC. Of course, We have learned that not all foods are preserved in the same way on the same shelf of the refrigerator; For this reason, we place the ready-to-eat products at the door, the dairy products and leftovers on the upper shelves and the fresh products (vegetables, fruits, vegetables, meats, fish or eggs) on the lower ones, as they are the ones that remain the coldest.

However, ours is not always a problem of location. What often happens to us is that Poor organization leads us to hide products that we end up forgetting about. For this reason, the rotating trays that we already discovered in their day became a very practical option. The Ikea model that rose to fame, which once cost almost 50 euros, now has a much more irresistible price.

How to organize the refrigerator with this tray

Raised edges prevent food from falling. Ikea





Buy for 24.99 euros



This tray, which is anchored to those included in the refrigerator, allows us, in one gesture, to turn the surface to reach any product. This one from Ikea, for example, fits us because of its rectangular format., that allows movement, but encompassing all the space that the refrigerator offers us. Installs with suction cups so that it is easy to anchor but also to remove for cleaning. And, yes, the raised edges of the shelves prevent things from rolling out of place when rotating the 360 ​​degrees it allows.

There are also models available on Amazon, such as from iDesign, a proposal also suitable for closets. This model allows us to leave free space for other foods. Has a diameter of 23 centimeters and offers safety guarantees so that the boats do not fall.

This tray has many reviews on Amazon.





Buy for 15.59 euros



The Aliexpress proposal breaks with the aesthetics of those from Ikea or Amazon, since bet on color and also on golden legs that raise the rotating tray. Of course, this model is more suitable for the kitchen counter or for cabinets, although this does not mean that it is not compatible with the refrigeration function.

A more refined bet ideal for closets. AliExpress





Buy for 28.99 euros



