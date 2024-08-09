France is Europe’s leading producer and exporter of soft wheat used for making bread and pastries, but the French agriculture ministry’s statistics agency, Agrest, said Friday that this year’s crop will be “one of the weakest in the last 40 years.”“

Production this year is estimated at 26.3 million tons, down 23.9 percent from the average of the last five years..

France could record its lowest production this year since 1987, according to data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture to Agence France-Presse, after recording a maximum in 2015 of 41 million tons..

Lost profits for some farms could amount to tens of thousands of euros, making conditions even more difficult for a sector that has seen widespread mobilization this winter in protest at bureaucratic burdens and insufficient revenues..

The agricultural unions asked the government, even if it is a caretaker government, to work on helping farmers overcome this difficult stage..

This year’s season was affected by diseases caused by humidity, due to heavy rains and hail..

Jean-Guillaume Anoquin, a 45-year-old farmer who owns 200 hectares in the Meuse region of northeastern France, told AFP that his production was 30 percent lower than usual, adding that he would receive a small amount of compensation from his crop insurance, which only starts to cover losses of 30 percent or more..