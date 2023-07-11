Turkey agreed on Monday to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership, said Transatlantic Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who held talks with Turkish and Swedish leaders in Lithuania ahead of the Alliance summit. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears unwilling to compromise, saying he would only support Sweden’s bid if European Union (EU) members agree to reconsider Turkey’s EU membership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden’s offer to join the NATO military alliance to parliament, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. in vespers from a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“I am pleased to announce that President Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden’s accession protocol to the grand National Assembly as soon as possible and to work closely with it to ensure ratification,” Stoltenberg told a conference in press.

In turn, US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Turkey on Tuesday while he is in Lithuania. A rapprochement between Erdogan and the Western bloc in the framework of the war in Ukraine that compromises Turkey’s mediating role between kyiv and Moscow.

But NATO’s efforts to show a united front at a crucial summit in Vilnius are not entirely successful. This same Monday, Erdogan also made statements to Brussels by conditioning Sweden’s arrival in NATO with the relaunch of negotiations for Turkey to enter the European Union.

