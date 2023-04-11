Mexico.- The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has carried out the 2023 Draft for the start of its new season where the top news for Mexican sports was the recruitment of the Mexican athlete, Lou Lopez Senechalbecoming the first Mexican-born woman to play in the WNBA.

The one born in Guadalajara, Jalisco was chosen by the team of dallas wins in the fifth overall selection of the event. This is one of the most important achievements both for Lou López, who will jump to the highest level of women’s basketball in the United States, and for Mexico, who will have a representative in this category.

“Historical! Lou López is the first Mexican to be selected in the WNBA and will play with the Dallas Wings… Congratulations!” reads the publication of NBA Mexico. This news has caused a stir among basketball fans, in addition to recognizing that the Mexican is one of the deserving of this great opportunity.

Lou López’s story began in Guadalajara, Jalisco with his birth, but he would not live long as his parents, Carlos López and Sophie Sénéchal, moved to France. In that new country he began his taste for basketball and became one of the important players for the North Atlantic Basketball Academy in Ireland in the 2017-2018 season.

After that I return to USA where she was able to enter to play with the universities, in 2018 she made contact with the University of Fairfield with which she was until 2022 and then moved on to the University of Connecticut, and after her arrival in the WNBA where she is expected to continue to shine.