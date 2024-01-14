The Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán had a heart-stopping duel that lasted four hours and 59 minutes duration in front of the local and guest Jason Kubler in the first round of Australian Open by a tight 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 4-6 and 7-6(8), in a game that was defined by the super tie-break.

It may be of interest to you: World champion with Argentina lives hours of panic: thieves rob his house with a gun

Prince He started the first set very unfocused, suffered and lost quickly. However, the tennis player Bucaramanga He was able to recover and was infallible with his serve under pressure after saving 17 of the 25 breaking balls he conceded.

Prince, who is the only Colombian present in the men's draw, finished the match with a total of 16 direct aces, 61 winners and 73 unforced errors, in a match that was confirmed as the longest after the first day of competition.

Read here: Atlético Nacional sets its sights on an experienced former Cali goalkeeper: there is already an offer

It's the first time that Prince qualifies for a second round in Melbourne Park after he fell at the first opportunity in his first two attempts against the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in 2020 and the French Jeremy Chardy in 2023.“Very happy, a very hard match, very physical, five hours, at the end I was starting to cramp, but right now it's a lot of head and heart and the desire to move forward,” said the Colombian after the match.

And he added: “I played the points very well on his serve, but he played them excellently and then I started to cramp and I was having trouble serving, but in these moments it is the desire to get ahead (…) In those moments, especially all in a super tie-break, you have to remain calm and emotional because the match can escape you. An incredible atmosphere both for and against, very grateful for the support, but hey, happy to get the game forward and I hope to see them in the next round.”

Also: Sergio Higuita takes an immense step in his personal life: a victory announced

The Colombian, number 89 in the ATP ranking, He will face the Argentine Sebastián Báez (26th in the world), who beat the American JJ Wolf by 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and 3-0 (ret).

“Sebas is playing very well and we have to go fight for it, play my game,” Galán explained about his next rival.

The duel between the Colombian and the Argentine, for the second round ofl Australian Open 2024, It will take place next Wednesday (without a defined time).

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO