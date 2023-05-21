Orange blossoms for a former competitor of Amici, who married his partner. Pierpaolo Astolfi got married to his Andrea: “Today Andrea and I said yes in front of the Danish government. Today Andrea and I got married, today Andrea became my husband and I his. Thank you Denmark for welcoming us and allowing us to have an egalitarian marriage,” he announced on social media.

Astolfi was a competitor in the very first edition of Amici, which at the time was still called Saranno Famosi, the one won by Dennis Fantina. Pierpaolo together with Renato Sannio and Gianluigi Garretta competed in the ‘conduction’ category. He then worked for Mediashopping and graduated in Communication. Pierpaolo is now an LGBTQ activist and is also the co-director of Mix Festival, the International Festival of LGBTQ+ Cinema and Queer Culture in Milan.

Andrea’s dedication to her new husband is very beautiful: “Today I married the man who made me discover the beauty of designing together. I chose to move in with him after nine months of dating, I who had never shared my space with anyone, not even during university. I chose to buy a house together with him and we passed, with a smile, the stress test of moving into it, as soon as an exhausting renovation had been completed and, after a week, being closed for the first long lock down. With him I have chosen to welcome into our family a wonderful and demanding dog like our French bulldog Michelle. With him I understood the importance of expressing one’s emotions, opening up to oneself, even before others. – wrote the husband of the former Amici competitor – With him I discovered the joy of donating one’s time and talent to the community, for causes that express your values. With him I realized that I can’t argue for more than five minutes, because I don’t want to waste the time we live together with bitterness. And with him I learned what empathy means, a disruptive and contagious force. With him and thanks to him I feel like a man who is improving. Today I married Pierpaolo, in Copenhagen, because we want to get married with an egalitarian, international marriage, recognized in those countries in the world that have decided to be civil. Today I am a happy person”.