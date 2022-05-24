This rapid decline has continued for more than a week, and the dollar is expected to reach 35,000 pounds in the coming hours.

This decline was reflected in the prices of goods and services, which rose dramatically in the markets, as most of them doubled.

The prices of fuel, including gasoline, diesel and gas, also set new records, as the price of 20 liters of gasoline reached about 600,000 pounds, which is roughly equivalent to the minimum wage in the country, while gas and diesel prices soared.

Pharmacies closed their doors on Tuesday due to the drug crisis, while pharmacists protested in front of the Ministry of Health to demand the application of drug delivery laws to pharmacies and to confront smuggling.

On the other hand, private hospitals decided to carry out a strike on Thursday and Friday, in protest against the banking procedures followed with them, as described by the head of the Syndicate of Private Hospitals, who warned of a “big disaster” in this sector.

According to observers, the economic, financial and social scene in Lebanon is rapidly heading for a larger crisis, in light of the failure to find solutions to the worsening economic problems.

Lebanon has just emerged from the May 15 elections, which saw the Hezbollah alliance lose its parliamentary majority, and about a dozen reformist-leaning newcomers entered the 128-member legislature, including some who participated in the protest movement during the recent period.