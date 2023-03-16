The central bank and financial supervisor of Switzerland They finally came out this Wednesday in defense of Credit Suisse (CS), after the second bank in the European country registered the worst stock market collapse of its 167 years of history.

“The CS satisfies the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks,” assured the Swiss National Bank (BNS, central bank) and the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) in a joint statement.

“In case of need, the BNA will make liquidity available to Credit Suisse,” the institutions added, in their first comments after a day in which the CS’s problems weighed down the world markets.

The share of the entity, considered the weak point of the banking network in Switzerland, fell 24.24 percent, with a market capitalization of just under 6.7 billion Swiss francs ( 7,200 million dollars).

Credit Suisse meets the demands

During the day of this Wednesday, even, it lost 30 percent and hit a record low of 1.55 Swiss francs (1.66 dollars), despite the intervention of its president, Axel Lehmann, to reassure the markets.

When asked if the bank needed government help, Lehman replied that this is “not a problem” as the bank has “strong financial ratios.”

But his remarks failed to calm investors. The Credit Suisse collapse occurs after the bankruptcy of the Californian bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) by a wave of massive customer withdrawals that left the establishment struggling to fend for itself.

“It seems that more and more investors are looking at CS as the next most likely domino to fall,” said Neil Wilson, an analyst at Finalto. But if CS has to face “existential problems”, they are another type of difficulties, in his opinion. “It’s really too big to go bankrupt,” he said.

Unlike SVB, the Swiss establishment is one of the thirty international banks considered too big to be allowed to fail, which also imposes stricter regulations to withstand strong shocks.

Concern extends beyond Switzerland and the US Treasury He stated that he was “monitoring the situation and in contact with his international counterparts.”

The situation dragged the European stock markets, which closed on Wednesday with strong losses, with losses of more than 3 percent in Paris, Frankfurt and London 3.83 percent and more than 4 percent in Milan and Madrid.

The collapse of the Swiss bank’s shares accelerated after the refusal of its main shareholder, the Saudi National Bank, to increase its participation in the capital.

Asked by Bloomberg TV about whether the Saudi bank could invest more money, its president, Amar Al Judairy, said: “The answer is absolutely no, for several increasingly simple reasons, which are regulatory and statutory,” he said.

The Saudis currently own 9.8 percent of the Swiss bank. “If we go above 10%, a series of new rules come into effect,” he explained.

Swiss law provides that natural or legal persons who directly or indirectly hold at least 10 percent of the capital or voting rights in a bank must give “the guarantee that their influence is not likely to be exercised to the detriment of prudent and healthy management” of the establishment.

Get past this 10 percent link in the second largest Swiss bank could cause a stir in the country.

Another of the big questions facing the world’s financial sector at this time is what the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) will do about its rates.

During the last months, the entity has been raising them to curb inflation in the country. For analysts, the Fed is likely to continue raising rates, but next week’s rate hike decision will be difficult amid unease over the financial sector crisis.

The challenge for the Fed now is how to prioritize inflation – which is still too high (at 6 percent) – in the face of growing risks to financial stability caused by the collapse of SVB.

