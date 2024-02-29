There is no doubt that football has changed for life since the tool arrived VAR (Video Referee Assistance) in matches, whose technology is used to make decisions regarding controversial situations and to clear up all types of doubts.
However, the CONMEBOL decided to go one step further and made a historic decision: will announce live the decisions made by the main referees of the matches after reviewing the plays, so that fans can find out what has been defined.
“In a step to strengthen sports justice and transparency in a match, the “CONMEBOL will announce the referee’s decisions live, after VAR reviews.”announced the body in charge of regulating the most popular sport in the world in South America, through a statement.
The debut of the new feature will be no less than this Thursday, within the framework of the second leg of the final of the South American Cup Winners' Cup between Fluminense of Brazil and Liga de Quito of Ecuador at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, whose result in the first leg was 1-0 in favor of the Ecuadorians.
The main referee of this match will be the Argentine Facundo Tello, who will have his compatriots Ezequiel Brailovsky and Gabriel Chade as assistants. Mauro Vigliano will be on the VAR, while Christian Navarro, Hernán Mastrángelo and Héctor Paletta will be in charge of the AVAR.
“The South American Football Confederation, with the corresponding approval of the IFAB and FIFA, will implement the Referees' annoucement of VAR decisions tool (Live referee announcement of VAR decisions after review). This milestone was successfully announced by the CONMEBOL Referees Commission and will be implemented on Thursday, February 29, in the second leg match for the CONMEBOL Recopa 2024, between Fluminense and Liga de Quito, which will be played at the Maracaná – Rio stadium. de Janeiro”, prayed the entity chaired by the Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez. He will be successful?
