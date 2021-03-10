The Secretary of Sports of the Nation, Inés Arrondo, visited the judo and beach handball training sessions as part of the actions for International Working Women’s Day.

There, Arrondo stressed that the removal of obstacles and barriers for the participation, development and permanence of athletes and coaches is a key axis in the management for the National Sports Secretariat.

In this sense, the new scholarship regulations will recognize new rights such as leave for pregnancy, maternity, paternity, voluntary interruption of pregnancy and gender violence, among others. The action protocol and prevention of gender-based violence.

Inés Arrondo with the Beach Handball and Judo women’s teams.

The meeting was attended by the Olympic medalist Paula Pareto, her coach Laura Martinel, 16 judocas who are preparing for the Pan-American Championship in Córdoba and the members of The Kamikazes.

Along with them, Arrondo reported on the strategies that the National Sports Secretariat is carrying out to advance in the construction of true equality of opportunities in sport.

“We women fight every day, among all and in all areas. We break stereotypes, we demolish prejudices and we fight against violence to build equality ”, he indicated during the talk with the athletes at CeNARD.

For his part, Pareto, indicated that “it is very positive that these changes become visible and put into practice. It is, in short, a good message for all Argentine sports ”. Meanwhile, the archer of Las Kamikazes, Florencia Bericio, added: “It is very good to share this space to relate our experiences that sometimes they are invisible”.