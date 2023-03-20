Genoa – «They cut the fig of vico del Fico». It is not a pun but a fact that has elicited perplexity and anger among residents of the historic center.

The plant was cut in recent days because, according to the Common“upon reporting by the residents we found that the plant was causing damage”.

The square where the fig tree once stood was dotted with ironic notes or protest against the drastic solution identified by the administration.

Even if, the Municipality specified, the plant was not uprooted but only cut and will grow again, for Monday at 4pm a public meeting was called on site to discuss the incident.