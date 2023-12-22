Genoa – The community project of the three districts of the historic centre, Prè, Molo and Maddalena, is one year old, the result of co-planning between the social policy management of the Municipality of Genoa and 90 third sector bodies of the subsidiarity pact for the regeneration of the historic centre.

The project, carried out as a pilot experience in the Molo district with the social cooperative Il Ce.Sto as leader, this year it was extended to the Prè and Maddalena districts, with several hundred operators, volunteers and citizens involved. The common objective is to promote social relations, rediscover the value of living in a community, consolidate the sense of belonging and share actions with the municipal administration that revive the caruggi as a place where it is beautiful to live, work and spend leisure.

The project initiatives

During the first year, over 100,000 people of all ages were reached in a continuous process of citizen involvement. There were various initiatives: activities for encourage aggregation on reading, with the opening of the Kora library, the start of bookcrossing and the The library goes for a walk project. Figures from Genoa's history were also highlighted through places, such as Colombo and his house, De André and his museum and musical workshops for children. Green laboratories have been created, projects on sustainable mobility and eco-sustainability (mothers' cafés, listening benches, photovoice). Contaminated spaces, social centers and community hubs for promotion and aggregation in the area have been created. In addition to these, projects aimed at young people such as the Deck project and for responsible nightlife, but also the solidarity stores for the distribution of basic necessities.

“The subsidiarity pact has expanded this year – declared thecouncilor for social policies Lorenza Rosso – It has led to important results and has seen a growing involvement of people: not only those who live in the historic center, but also those who work there or choose to live there in their free time because they have rediscovered its community values”.

The outcome of this first year is positive: the municipal administration and almost 100 third sector bodies have worked together for strategic planning, which “puts the needs and desires of the person at the center in the broader regeneration action of the historic center”. The further objective is also bring this project to other Municipalities: the same thing that happened with Startappe, which started from the alleys and is now achieving great success also in the Quartiere di Certosa house.

“We are at the first turning point – concludes the councilor – And I am convinced that in the next few years we will be able to widen this network even further which is already reaping great results in terms of social valorisation of our extraordinary historic centre”.