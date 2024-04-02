TO Rome in the new ZTL Green Zone The circulation of Pre-Euro 1, Euro 1 and Euro 2 and Euro 3 diesel and petrol cars is prohibited from Monday to Saturday. This category also includes historic carseffectively banned forever since Romeeven if in possession of regular Historical certification. The Capitoline Administration, led by Roberto Gualtieriin the last one ordinance no. 115 of 31 October 2023 has provided for a small exemption which allows the use only of vehicles of historical interest already equipped with a Certificate of Historical Relevance from 8.00 pm on Friday to 12.00 pm on Saturday.

The battle for the free circulation of historic cars in Rome also sees the Lazio regionwhich wants to establish acomplete exemption for those equipped with CRS.

Historic cars Rome ZTL Fascia Verde

With the aim of reducing pollution in Rome, Mayor Gualtieri has planned a series of bans within the Fascia Verde ZTL which November 2024 will block diesel vehicles until Euro 4. Contrary to what was decided by State Council and from TAR of Laziothe restriction of movement in the Green Belt, which includes a large part of the municipal territory, it also involves historic cars.

Historic cars in Rome can only be used from 8.00pm on Friday to 12.00am on Saturday

The ordinance currently in force from 1 November 2023 to 31 March 2024 prohibits the access and circulation of certified vehicles of historical and collectible interest from Monday to Saturday, excluding holidays.

One is planned limited exemption for historic cars it allows circulation only from 8.00pm on Friday to 12.00am on Saturdayand this exemption applies only to vehicles of historical interest already in possession of the Certificate of Historical Relevance at the time the provision came into force. There are no exemptions for participation in events or for the maintenance of historic vehicles.

Green Zone ZTL ban

The Fascia Verde ZTL prohibits access to cars petrol up to Euro 2to diesel up to Euro 3 and for them motorcycles up to Euro 1. The area identified by the Municipality of Rome borders the railway ring and the Grande Raccordo Anulare north-east of the city, between via Flaminia and via Salaria, and to the south, between via Ardeatina and via Appia Nuova.

According to MTCT data, in the territory of the metropolitan city of Rome there are just over 4 million (4,040,078) and the historical ones are just under ten thousand (9.945), i.e. lo 0.25% of the totalwhich runs annually 0.014% of kilometers traveled by everyday vehicles (as reported by the FIVA census and insurance company data).

Sign indicating the beginning of the ZTL Fascia Verde in Rome

There are almost 57 million vehicles in circulation in Italy and, of these, those over twenty years old are approximately 16 million. The emissions from these vehicles are minimal and the Rome ordinance, in addition to penalizing the owners, risks eliminating the activity of a sector which represents a very important driving force, not only of culture and passion, but also of economy (the national related industries exceed 2.5 billion euros per year).

Lazio region against the stop

In response to the resolution of the Municipality of Rome, the Lazio Council has put forward a proposal which will now be examined by the Council to derogate the classic vehicles of interest historical and collectibleas well as mopeds over thirty years old equipped with Certificate of Historical Relevance (CRS). Previously, the TAR of Lazio had accepted the appeals of some historical associations, including the ASI, canceling the limitations on the circulation of vintage vehicles imposed by the Lazio Region and the Capitoline Council with sentence n.15408/2023 of 18 October last.

The Lazio Region wants to allow the circulation of historic vehicles in Rome

According to the TAR, vintage vehicles are few and far between their use is limited, therefore they deserve more flexible treatment. Initially, the Capitol had considered limited access for historic vehicles, but the Lazio Region now wants to establish acomplete exemption for those equipped with CRS.

