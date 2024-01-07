Historic cars: events dedicated to enthusiasts are growing | FP

2024 has only started a few days ago, but it is already preparing to come alive for everyone classic car enthusiasts, who in ever-increasing numbers hit the tracks all over the world to vent their passion with some of the racing cars that have written memorable pages in the history of motoring. In these weeks it is therefore necessary to carefully evaluate which championships to take part in, with which cars and on which circuits.

With the continuous expansion of interest in the world of historic cars, the organizers are also fully committed to bringing events from the glorious past back to life. The big problem lies in identifying which events to revive, which cars to favor and above all how to set the calendar so that, as the number of appointments grows, concurrences of dates can be avoided as much as possible.

The organizers who par excellence manage the highest level championships on the track are the French Peter Auto its English Masters International to which is added the Roman promoter Sergio Peroniwith his new company PNK, which has been managing the panorama of circuit races for historic cars in Italy for over 25 years, often not disdaining a few episodes in some important foreign events.

Peter Auto has long announced its calendar which includes six events in some of the most iconic European circuits. This year one of the key events will be the night race reserved for touring cars approved until the mid-1990s on the Spa Francorchamps circuit, also because the 100th anniversary of the very famous 24 Hours of Spa, the most popular touring car race, will be celebrated. important in the world.

Following its policy of continuous innovation of both technical and sporting regulations, Peter Auto has announced two important innovations this year: the birth of a new class called Classic Touring Challenge – reserved for pre-1966 touring cars that participated in important races in the period – and the creation of the Gentleman Challenge.

by PIETRO SILVA