A historic victory. With a 4-0 win against Jamaica, Canada returns to the World Cup after 36 years. The goals from Larin and Buchanan direct the match already in the first half, then the Canadians manage without major worries and put the seal on qualifying for Qatar 2022 in the final with Hoilett and Mariappa’s own goal. The North Americans had been missing since Mexico 1986 and this extraordinary return to the final phase is the son of a revolution that has led their players to be protagonists in Europe, in the top leagues.
The final of the Oceania group will be New Zealand-Solomon Islands (Wednesday at 19 Italian). The winner will then challenge the fourth classified from North and Central America: whoever wins will take the pass for Qatar 2022. The Solomon Islands beat Papua New Guinea 3-2 (yet another goal by the 19-year-old talent Le’ai), while New Zealand won beat Tahiti with a goal from Empoli defender Liberato Cacace. Among the New Zealanders Niko Kirwan also played, Padua midfielder and son of John, former blue rugby coach and world champion in 1987 with the All Blacks
