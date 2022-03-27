A historic victory. With a 4-0 win against Jamaica, Canada returns to the World Cup after 36 years. The goals from Larin and Buchanan direct the match already in the first half, then the Canadians manage without major worries and put the seal on qualifying for Qatar 2022 in the final with Hoilett and Mariappa’s own goal. The North Americans had been missing since Mexico 1986 and this extraordinary return to the final phase is the son of a revolution that has led their players to be protagonists in Europe, in the top leagues.