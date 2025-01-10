The Galician government will convene next week 15 lines of aid for companies for 172.5 million euros, among which for the first time is one destined for the implementation of Artificial Intelligence. Lorenzana highlighted that it will be the “first time in history” that this financial support from the Galician Institute of Economic Promotion (Igape) to firms in a concentrated manner almost entirely in the first half of January, which will mean a “greater planning margin” for SMEs and the self-employed.

In fact, in order to speed up procedures, the Galician Government will be announced on two consecutive days in the Official Gazette of Galicia (DOG)on January 13 and 14, these orders will facilitate your consultation. The councilor emphasizes that this is a way for “economic growth and the consolidation of companies to continue”, in a favorable context for the Galician economy and with “better employment data” than the state average.

Among other new features, the interest rates They can reach a drop of up to 0% depending on the type of project and its economic viability. The aids can be compatible between linesalso with the support of the Energy Institute of Galicia (Inega). About half are the Xunta’s own funds and the rest are from the recovery mechanism, Feder and just transition.

These supports are divided into three large blocks: financing (about 110 million), competitiveness (more than 47 million) and innovation (more than 15 million). Regarding financing, 50 stand out for direct loans, as well as 37 for companies in the field of just transition. For competitiveness there will be from 12 million for attracting companies to 10 for investments.

The first calls for innovation are also produced, including the first line of support for the implementation of AI by the companies, endowed with 10.2 million. The person in charge of Igape, Covadonga Toca, explains that this aid will mainly reach SMEs. As an example, it states that the 19 million access to credit last year benefited to more than a thousand companies.

Likewise, Lorenzana has reported on the work of the Economic Office of Galicia that has received more than 13,700 queries in its first eight monthswhich include 204 projects of special relevance that have required a more personalized analysis.

Galician Economic Forum

On the pending convergence of the Galician economy with the Spanish one, with notices from the Galician Economic Forum about the lack of competitiveness of Galician companies for reasons such as small sizethe Minister of Economy points out that this is a situation for the entire Spanish State.

In this regard, Lorenzana stressed the importance of the Next Generation reaching the projects to improve competitiveness and that they “act as leverage” so that they are “truly innovative and transformative.” To this end, he demands that the Perte “they have to arrive” in the face of a transformation green and digital economy.