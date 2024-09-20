The Argentine courts on Thursday ordered the blocking of the audiovisual piracy network Magis TV in the country and asked Google to prevent the use of the application on its Android system, judicial sources reported.

According to the criteria of

The decision also had a great impact in Spain, where LaLiga executives celebrated the ruling.

“This resolution represents a global example in the fight against piracy and fraud in audiovisual content,” LaLiga president Javier Tebas said in a statement.

“Not only has the blocking of all domains associated with the illegal service and its technological infrastructure been achieved, but it has also been ruled that Google must prevent the use of illegal applications,” Thebes added.

Javier Tebas Photo:EFE Share

The scope of the decision of the Argentine justice system

“The court has ordered the blocking (of Magis TV) in Argentina,” prosecutor Alejandro Musso told AFP, describing it as “unprecedented” and “important” to order Google to delete all applications already downloaded to devices in its next Android update.

The ruling was issued by Judge Esteban Rossignoli, following an investigation by the Cybercrime Prosecutor’s Office in the Specialized Unit on Cybercrime, and was part of “Operation 404”, a case initiated in Brazil, which was linked to another investigation being carried out in Argentina.

Magis TV “is dedicated to providing absolutely all paid content from all platforms” illegally, said prosecutor Musso by pointing out that users can reproduce audiovisual content from legally established programmers and distributors.

“It has had a strong presence throughout Latin America, but especially in Central America, for more than 10 years,” and has accumulated 55 million views, Musso said.

The app is accessed by downloading it from websites and paying a monthly subscription, or by paying once for a device that connects to the television – a “TV box” – on which the service is already installed, the prosecutor explained. In Argentina, the price for the device with the platform is 50 dollars.

Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin. Photo:EFE Share

Musso explained that there was a massive migration to these types of physical platforms after the main illegal pages that broadcast the national football league of the country that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for free were blocked two months ago.

Three people were arrested in Argentina on Thursday, accused of violating the Intellectual Property Law and linked to this investigation.

The case was prompted by a complaint from the Alliance against Audiovisual Piracy, which spent months gathering evidence to prove that Magis TV was illegal and promoted piracy, the president of the organization, Jorge Bacaloni, told Infobae, the media outlet that broke the news of the court ruling.

SPORTS

With AFP

More Sports News