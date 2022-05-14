It was done since last week, when Alhama CF ElPozo beat Elche (3-0) in their fort at the Guadalentín Complex and Cacereño punctured in their field against La Solana (0-0). One point was missing for the promotion to the First Division of the Azulonas to be mathematical, but it was not even necessary for Randri García’s team to add it when he left for Pozoblanco (Córdoba). Before they jumped onto the pitch to face Pozoalbense, the party broke out among the Alhameño fans who accompanied the team to Córdoba, since Cacereño’s draw (2-2) in Albacete confirmed the historic success of the Alhameño team .

From Autonomic to First in ten years. The project that Randri García and his father, Antonio García Águila, started from scratch in 2012 has ended up touching the sky. Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Granadilla Tenerife, Athletic Club de Bilbao, Seville, Real Betis, Alavés, Villarreal, Sporting de Huelva, Madrid CFF and Valencia will spend next season in Alhama, a town with 22,000 inhabitants that it becomes the first in the Region to have an elite women’s soccer team.

Laura Martínez, Mutri, Lena, Judith Caravaca, Mariela Coronel, Andrea Carid, Noelia Salazar, Paulita, Violeta Quiles, Africa González, Helena Torres, Nerea Vicente, Daniela Arques, Ángela, Paula González, Sara Rubio, Marina Martí and Laura Sánchez form the squad of Alhama CF ElPozo that has dominated the southern group of the Reto Iberdrola league with an iron fist.

This morning there will be a reception for the champions at the Alhama fairgrounds and the club is preparing different events for next Sunday’s match at home against Santa Teresa de Badajoz. The Badajoz, Córdoba and Granada were the great rivals of the azulonas in the fight to go up to First, but the truth is that Randri’s have signed a huge season, they have been unbeaten in the Guadalentín Complex since November 2020 and have certified his promotion on the penultimate day.

The Alhameña entity is already preparing the future. For their historic debut in Primera, the idea is to renew the base of the current squad and sign six or seven players with experience in the top flight. Obviously, permanence will be the only objective of Randri García’s men in his debut in the Iberdrola League. 1.5 million euros is the minimum budget required to compete in the First Division and, therefore, it is the money that Alhama CF ElPozo will need next year. The club has a year to remodel its field. It is artificial grass and you have to put natural grass. In addition, more stands need to be installed.