A few hours before the first day of April 2021, Volkswagen was preparing for a big ‘fish’ to put on the table, in front of the whole world. The idea was to make everyone believe that the brand would change its name in the United States, from Volkswagen to Voltswagen, in honor of the new electric strategy. Whoever decided to carry on the joke, even today, will probably be wondering: “but who made me do it?“

Yes, because from an innocent April Fool an incredible domino of events was set up, capable of involving even stock prices and provoking investigations, as well as other misunderstandings. The timing was, first of all, bizarre: this April Fool was already talking about 29 March, an unusual fact. A press release, it seems, was sent by mistake in advance to some American networks. Many immediately had the doubt of a mess, of a mistake; however, given the date, it was necessary to carry out more checks. The statement read as follows: “The new name and the new brand symbolize the forward momentum that Voltswagen set in motion, pursuing the goal of moving all people from one point to another with electric vehicles“.

After a few hours, many were no longer so sure about the joke. Even a search in the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office led to the discovery that someone had actually registered the term Voltswagen. On the day of March 30, then, a Tweet appeared (later deleted) in which the concept was reiterated. It was thought of a radical change in Volkswagen’s strategy, to clean up the brand from the Dieselgate scandal starting from a blank sheet, a new brand and a totally electric offer. The VW site in the United States had even been entirely changed in the logos and in the name, completing the scenario of a joke that no longer seemed such.

After a few hours of frowning from half the world press, e always in advance of the fateful date of April 1stVolkswagen finally decided to admit the mess, with an official statement. “Volkswagen of America will not change its name to Voltswagen. The renaming was designed to be an announcement in the spirit of April Fool’s Day, highlighting the launch of the all-electric ID.4 SUV and signaling our commitment to bring electric mobility to all.“.

All over? Not at all. The SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission, a few weeks later, he thought it best to even launch an investigation into Volkswagen because, thanks to this joke, it was assumed that the price of the shares on the stock exchange had been the subject of speculation. An undue influence, in short. Which could be avoided in two ways: first, by releasing the fish on the right day; The second one, admitting from the start that it was a jokewithout continuing to feed it clumsily.