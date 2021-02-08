The tumultuous relationships between small farmers and major distribution groups have added headline after headline in recent years. There are numerous complaints filed with the Competition Court against the large food chains for selling at a loss and the use of certain foods as consumer claims. But commercial strategies can turn 180 degrees with agreements such as the one signed this Monday in Madrid between the distribution giant Lidl, the oil company Migasa and the agricultural organization UPA. The alliance of these three legs has made possible the first range of extra virgin olive oil from traditional olive groves that guarantees fair prices for the producer and that will be marketed in about thirty countries.

“The olive growers could no longer endure the situation of ruinous prices in olive oil”, said Lorenzo Ramos, secretary general of the Union of Small Farmers (UPA), during the presentation of this “historical milestone” for the traditional olive grove. The agreement ensures the profitability of the farms certified as traditional olive groves and sets a minimum price per kilo of oil that the farmer will receive and that in no case will be lower than that determined by the market at that time. Specifically, three varieties will be marketed: Picual, Hojiblanca and Coupage, at a minimum price for the farmer of 2.60 euros per kilo, which is set by the study of production costs of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The impact of this commercial alliance opens a new horizon in the traditional olive grove, which, as recognized by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, has serious profitability problems due to its high harvesting costs, the atomization of the sector and the aging farmers. The traditional olive grove accounts for 82% of the country’s olive-growing area and 75% of production, and about 250,000 families depend on it in rural areas. “Far from being a one-off promotion or an image campaign, this initiative aims to lay the foundations for new relationships between production and industry based on respect and balance,” said Cristóbal Cano, head of olive groves at UPA and that He runs a small farm in Alcalá la Real (Jaén). Cano is clear that this agreement shows that “in the olive oil sector, doing things well, there is room for everyone”

For its part, the supermarket chain highlights that this agreement reinforces its commitment to sustainability. “We want to promote the distribution sector to better practices, as we have already done with the elimination of eggs from caged hens or the launch of our fresh milk with certificate of grazing and animal welfare”, said Claus Grande, CEO of Lidl in Spain. Oil mills and cooperatives with traditional or mountain olive groves will provide extra virgin olive oil to the Migasa oil company, which will bottle and distribute it among the more than 600 stores that the German multinational Lidl has in Spain and will also be exported to some thirty countries.

Lidl is one of the largest buyers of Spanish olive oil. In the last three years, the supermarket chain bought 83 million liters of olive oil of national origin, of which 82.2% correspond to extra virgin and 5.5% to virgin. A part of this volume is sold in Spain and the rest is exported to more than 30 countries where it is present, which promotes its internationalization.

Planas, who has blessed this agreement, signed in a Lidl supermarket in Madrid, spoke of an “excellent initiative” that demonstrates “the proper functioning of the agri-food value chain”. Now all parties seek to expand this alliance to other products in the shopping basket that also suffer from profitability problems for producers.

The new commercial strategy of Lidl, Migasa and UPA will be the largest in the agri-food industry in the country. However, previously similar direct sales agreements had been reached, also in olive oil, between firms such as Mercadona or El Corte Inglés with oil companies such as Oleocampo, Puerta de Las Villas, Picualia, Oro Bailén or Jaencoop. For the president of the Protected Geographical Indication Oil of Jaén, Manuel Parras, “betting on extra virgin olive oil will allow obtaining better prices and that the producers themselves have much more direct access to the market.”