The male and female associations managed to have the same conditions in terms of prizes as well as salary and other work areas. It is a pioneering text in world football.

The battle for salary equality set this May 18 a precedent at the hands of the agreement reached between US Soccer and the United States men’s and women’s soccer associations (USWNTPA and USNSTPA). Described as “the first of its kind”, it promises full equality in all pay and working conditions for the senior men’s and women’s teams.

“This is truly a historic moment. These deals have changed the sport forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” said Cindy Parlow Cone, president of US Soccer, the United States Soccer Federation, and also a legend of the sport in the American Union.

The two associations came together to jointly negotiate their collective agreements and reached this historic pact with the federation, which is valid until 2028.

Now, under the new agreements, both teams will be under the same economic conditions, including the same compensation for all competitions, including the World Cup. This was a claim that the players had been demanding for years and that they reflected in a lawsuit from 2019. That year, the women’s team received a bonus of $110,000 for winning the World Cup, while the prize for men was $407,000 .

The women’s syndicate contemplates that, under this text, between 2023 and 2028, a player could earn $450,000 annually if she participates in all calls, not counting those of the World Cup. In 2018, that compensation would have been $245,000.

The United States Women’s National Team celebrates victory in the final of the 2019 World Cup in France. Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. © AP / Alessandra Tarantin

Pioneer revenue sharing agreement

US Soccer even commits that the sum of the prizes of the men’s and women’s World Cups of 2022, 2023, 2026 and 2027 will be distributed proportionally between the two teams.

Payments for playing international matches in official competitions will be equal, while in friendlies it will depend on the earnings of each match.

A portion of the broadcast rights and game tickets controlled by US Soccer will also be awarded equally.

This parity extends to retirement, health insurance, paternity and maternity leave, and medical disabilities. The same training, travel and lodging conditions were also agreed for the senior teams.

“Same pay for the same job”

Alex Morgan was one of the US women’s soccer players who sued their federation alleging pay discrimination in 2019. It was that claim that opened the door to Wednesday’s settlement.

“Same pay for the same job,” Morgan said on Twitter. “It is a historic moment for this team, I am very proud of all the work that has been done to make this happen,” she stated.

Equal pay for equal work with US Soccer ✅

Such a historic moment for this team, so proud of all the work put in to make this happen. https://t.co/BNTDz06nvx — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 18, 2022



Morgan was one of the most visible faces of that lawsuit along with Megan Rapinoe, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2019. This request was settled in February of this year when US Soccer agreed to compensate the soccer players with 24 million dollars for the games played. between 2015 and 2019, a period in which the women’s team won two World Cups, while the men were left out of the 2018 World Cup.

“We saw it as an opportunity, as an opportunity to be leaders on this front and go over to the women’s side,” said Walker Zimmer, a member of the players’ association.

Australia, the other case that has achieved equal pay achievements

Outside the United States, in 2019 the Australian Football Federation announced an agreement to equally share its income with both the men’s and women’s senior teams.

Said text also allows some soccer players to have the same remuneration as their peers from the men’s team.

This agreement also gave the green light for the women’s team to also travel in first class, just like the men’s team.

with AP