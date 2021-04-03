It has long been known that the next installment in the series MLB The Show, known as MLB The Show 21, it would reach not only systems PlayStation, but to those of Xbox.

This breaks the tradition of it remaining exclusive to gaming consoles. Sony. But due to the request of the Major League Baseball, this change had to be made. However, perhaps no one ever thought that he would arrive so quickly at the service of Game pass.

MLB The Show 21 is coming the same day to Xbox Game Pass

That was what was announced this week. This development on the part of San Diego Studio from SIE, will be launched in Xbox Game Pass On April 20.

It is the same day that it will go on sale in the family of consoles of Xbox, as well as other platforms.

The announcement about such availability came from both the MLB What Microsoft. This is how this title of the King of Sports will be available to subscribers who have Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S.

A PlayStation Studios exclusive is coming to Xbox for the first time

But there is still more. Those who are affiliated with Game pass they will be able to enjoy MLB The Show 21 through devices based on Androidsuch as smartphones and tablets.

All thanks to the power of the cloud. This title has cross-play between platforms, and also allows you to update the progress made. So it is possible to switch between one version and another without losing progress. It’s definitely cool.

It is a multiplatform launch for other important

Jamie leece, senior vice president of gaming for the MLB, had some comments about this ad.

‘As we said from the start, this is an incredible moment for all of us and bringing the franchise to more baseball players and fans is something we are excited about at MLB, MLB Players, Inc. and Xbox.’, he stressed.

Leece He noted that this new game propels the franchise to a new generation of consoles, with many improvements, updates and optimizations.

MLB The Show 21 It is already available for preorder from the Microsoft Store. Although it can also be reserved in physical format in various traditional and online stores.

Like other installments of the series, this game has updated the list of players with their associated statistics, and the teams of the Major League Baseball. It is a great experience for anyone who is a gamer, and incidentally, a fan of this popular sport.

