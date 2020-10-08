19,380 supports (in the absence of 219 doubtful signatures). That is the already historic official number of partners who, unhappy with the management of the president of Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, have signed the ballots that sign that the Vote of Censorship continues promoted by the platform More than a Moció, made up of three candidates (Jordi Farré, Víctor Font and Lluís Fernández Alá) and eight opinion groups. The Barça Censorship Vote Table announced this Thursday the closing of the signature count with these data:

Of the 20,687 signatures submitted by the organizers of the motion of censure, all of them already processed, a total of 19,380 are valid, 1,088 are invalid and 219 are doubtful, and this Friday the Board will finish the process of its validation or not.

Hereinafter, The Censorship Vote Table will communicate the data to the Barça Board of Directors which, within a period of ten to twenty days, will have to set a date for the referendum that will judge Bartomeu’s management. That, if the health authorities allow a vote. In principle, and although the Barça club does not have the final OK from the L’Esport Secretariat or the Public Health Secretariat, the vote can be carried out. Once the date has been set, it will be valid if at least 10% of Barça’s social mass (about 11,000 members of almost 110,000 subscribers) vote. If two-thirds of the voters support the Vote of Censorship, Bartomeu and the Board of Directors must resign.

It is the attempt of the Vote of Censorship with more signatures in history. In the one that started against Josep Lluís Núñez in 1998, 6,014 signatures were collected. In the one suffered by Joan Laporta, up to 9,473 partners signed for their management to be voted and approved or not in 2008. The mobilization against Bartomeu has moved twice as many partners according to the official count. Now, when the health authorities allow it, it is time to vote.