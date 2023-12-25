Professor Herbert, you have been dealing with the history of migration and foreign policy in Germany for decades. In 2023, migration and the “asylum transition” were dominant political topics. Will the year be remembered as a turning point in terms of migration policy?

The assessment of the 2023 resolutions depends on developments in the next few years, but I don't see a real turning point. The number of asylum seekers this year is around 320,000, compared to the average of around 230,000 in previous years, an increase of almost a third. Since reunification, there have been two major peaks in refugee immigration: 1.2 million people in the early 1990s due to the collapse of the Soviet empire and the Yugoslav civil war, and 1.6 million from 2014 to 2017 as a result of the civil wars in Syria and Afghanistan. Today we are well away from these numbers. What is special about the current situation is that Germany has taken in an additional 1.2 million war refugees from Ukraine in the past two years. We also had two important state elections this year, which brought the issue into sharper focus in public. The increase in votes for the AfD has led the center parties to sharpen their migration rhetoric in the hope of winning votes from the AfD. With little success, as we have seen.

In a recent essay you write that the debates about immigration in Germany have actually always followed a similar pattern since the Empire. What does this debate pattern look like?

In fact, since the 1890s there have been heated political debates about migration at certain intervals, each with a similar style. At the turn of the century, around two million Poles came to the East Elbe agriculture and the Ruhr area – which led to sharp protests: The Poles were not at our level of civilization, were culturally alien as Catholics in Prussia and were taking jobs away from the Germans. Incidentally, it was precisely in the context of this debate that the Pan-German Association, the nucleus of modern right-wing radicalism, emerged. Since the early 1960s, workers have been recruited to the Federal Republic primarily from southern Europe, especially Italians, Yugoslavs, Greeks, Spaniards, and then also Turks – the so-called guest workers. The highest number was reached in 1973 with 2.5 million employees. At that time too, it was said that the guest workers were not on the same level of civilization as the Germans, were communists like the Italians or Muslims like the Turks and were taking jobs away from the Germans.



Professor Ulrich Herbert from the Contemporary History Research Group at the Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg researches and publishes on the topic of integration in Germany.

But the immigration of asylum seekers was not labor migration.

That's right. Asylum seekers were initially not allowed to take up employment at all. This then led to accusations that the asylum seekers weren't working at all, but were just idling around. This was primarily aimed at refugees from Arab states and Africa. They only made up a very small proportion of asylum seekers; in the early 1990s, two thirds came from Eastern Europe. It is striking that the rejection often also applied to the German-born emigrants from Russia and Poland, who had been increasingly coming to Germany since the late 1980s and were given privileged reception and support by the authorities. In 1988/89, the right-wing nationalist Republicans ran a sharp election campaign against the emigrants, using the same well-known arguments. Incidentally, such forms of widespread rejection and aggression had already existed against the displaced people and refugees in the post-war period, and we have often forgotten that today.