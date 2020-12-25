In St. Petersburg, the court sentenced the historian Oleg Sokolov to 12.5 years in prison in a strict regime colony for the murder of Anastasia Yeshchenko. This was reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru” from the process taking place in the St. Petersburg City Court.

When assigning punishment, mitigating circumstances were taken into account: partial admission of guilt, repentance, apology to the victim. In addition, the court indicated that Sokolov had been in a traumatic situation for a long time caused by a conflict with publicist Yevgeny Ponasenkov. The court also took into account the fact that the accused had two young children and elderly parents.

Earlier on December 25, Sokolov was found guilty of a crime motivated by jealousy. He fired four bullets into the head of his mistress, and then, in order to hide the traces of the crime, he dismembered her body with kitchen knives and an ax, and then threw the parts into the Moika River.

The court also found the historian guilty of possessing the sawn-off shotgun from which he shot Yeshchenko.

Sokolov was detained on November 9, 2019 in St. Petersburg while trying to drown a backpack with cut off female hands in the Moika River. He later confessed that he had killed Yeshchenko and then dismembered her body to get rid of evidence. After that, he allegedly planned to take his own life in the Peter and Paul Fortress in a Napoleon costume.