He was catapulted into the world with his bestseller 'Most people are good'. Rutger Bregman, who is proud to be a moralist, was suddenly in the lion's den and gave a speech in Davos about taxes and the rich that went viral. For Bregman it is not enough: the bar must be raised. He wants moral ambition for himself and the rest of the elite – and wrote his new book about that. He talks to Pieter van der Wielen about how just 'creating awareness' – as he has done for years – is not enough. “There is a lot of misery in the world that we can really do something about.” About the 'low hanging fruit' we have in the Netherlands: large groups of talented people with bullshit jobs who could do something much more useful. About where he gets his own morality (from his pastor father and his mother), and about how moral ambition is not a trait but a contagious mentality.

Presentation: Pieter van der Wielen Editorial: Mira Sea Trader Mixing: Audio chief Music: Rufus van Baardwijk