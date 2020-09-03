Putin is signaling that government critics will be “silenced,” says Wolfgang Krieger. The historian on the symbolic power of Novichok and hypocrisy.

taz: Mr. Krieger, the Russian secret service expert Andrei Soldatov recently said that every poison attack contains a message. Now it is clear that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok. What is the message behind this?

Wolfgang Krieger: The regime wants to assert itself by all means – against its own opposition, but also against criticism and influence from the West. This is a public communication. The regime signals that people who oppose Putin are under observation and, in the worst case, will be silenced.

Where do you see those responsible?

The ultimate responsibility rests with Vladimir Putin. I cannot imagine anything like this happening without his consent. If that were different, it would mean that Putin has lost control of intelligence circles.

Why did it hit Navalny?

Nawalny’s main topic is corruption in government circles. This is a personal campaign against Putin and those around him. The whole thing takes place in the context of an internal destabilization of the situation in Belarus. The Lukashenko regime has run down and Lukashenko will probably have to be replaced. Putin wants to keep control over this and thus prevent a complete regime change and the West from getting involved. But it is also about Russia itself. Navalny has announced that the protest movement in Belarus must be a role model for the Russians.

Russia could also eliminate its opponents differently. Why the use of Novichok?

A poison attack that is not immediately fatal is a drama that drags on over a long period of time. We saw this in Alexander Litvinenko, who was poisoned with polonium in the UK in 2006. Novichok is an internationally banned biological weapon and as such was developed in the Soviet Union. Novichok suggests a military laboratory and thus clearly points to a guilt of government agencies. This poison may have been used for that very reason. To document that the trail leads into the government apparatus.

Speaking of Litvinenko: Do ​​you see parallels to Navalny or does his case have a new quality?

72, is a German historian. He was a professor of modern history and the history of international relations at the Philipps University of Marburg and is one of the best experts on the international secret services and their working methods.

We have to distinguish the cases. Litvinenko and Sergei Skripal were both secret service workers who went to the West and agitated against the Putin regime there. Publicly and in cooperation with western secret services. But the fact that people like Alexei Navalny, representatives of civil society, are attacked and murdered is a completely different quality. That just shows what a brainchild the Russian regime under Putin is.

The West brings out heavy diplomatic artillery. Isn’t that hypocritical?

This is hypocritical insofar as one wants to pretend to one’s own public that the West or even the federal government have opportunities to exert influence on Russia, for example to force a judicial investigation. This is utter nonsense. Russia is a great power that even Merkel cannot dictate what to do. All of this is a pure ritual of consternation for one’s own audience without international consequences. However, Merkel has some concerns about the Baltic Sea pipeline. That the mood in the Federal Republic could change – in the direction that all cooperation with Russia must be broken off.

If influence is unlikely, what reactions from the West remain?

We have to get used to the fact that we cannot stop great powers from doing what they want to do. During a visit by the Chinese foreign minister to Berlin, a German politician said that one should talk to Beijing on an equal footing about conflicts such as the role of Muslims. At eye level? Ridiculous. This understanding is completely wrong. Nonetheless, I would like to add: recent events are also harmful to Putin himself. In terms of his own interests, he has gone a step too far. But that does not change the basic problem.