Historian Martin Bossenbroek received the prominent Libris History Prize 2023 on Sunday for his book The Zanzibar Triangle, in which he maps the East African slave trade. In his book, Bossenbroek describes how the East African island of Zanzibar became a hub in the eastern slave trade. Scottish explorer David Livingstone plays a leading role in the book.

Earlier this year, Bossenbroek said no NRC that he would consider it a shame if only the transatlantic slave trade that formed the basis of American slavery were highlighted by the historiography: “The slave trade in the part of the world covered in this book began in the seventh century and continued well into the nineteenth century officially permitted, and actually continues to this day. History continues to repeat itself.”

The Libris History Prize is awarded annually to the author of ‘the best historical book’ in the Netherlands, as determined by a professional jury. There is a prize of 20,000 euros. The jury writes: “In The Zanzibar Triangle Bossenbroek not only shows that he is a master storyteller, but also brings new facts to light. In a history full of cliffhangers and personal accounts, it becomes clear how British abolitionists on Zanzibar became the pioneers of imperialism.” Bossenbroek also won the prize in 2013 for his book The Boer War.

Other nominees were Leonard Blussé with The Chinese MurderJudith Koelemeijer with Etty HillesumMarcel Metze with High game and Ivo van de Wijdeven with The power of the past.