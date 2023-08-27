Lucetta Scaraffia on Vannacci’s book: “It deserves to be taken seriously”

According to the historian and journalist Lucetta Scaraffia, General Roberto Vannacci’s book ended up at the center of political controversies, The world upside downdeserves to “be taken seriously”.

Interviewed by The newspaper following his article on The print in which she talks about the general’s volume, Lucetta Scaraffia explains that the most interesting chapters of the book are “those in which she shows her undeniable skills and therefore when she talks about defence, the environment, migrations… The one on the family is the weakest chapter, feminists don’t even know who they are.”

“He gives a nostalgic speech about the family of the good old days, it is clear that he only knows the family of his father and mother and the one with his wife and their two daughters. He doesn’t know that the 1975 law on family law of those good old days corrected a lot and how could he know, the general says ”adds the journalist.

On the book and the statements made by Vannacci, Lucetta Scaraffia adds: “The book is much better than the interviews. The interviews are terrible, he doesn’t know how to juggle with journalists, even on TV he is faced with very skilled people, with avid journalists who try to get him to say what they want. I have not yet read a single interview made with a minimum of respect and curiosity. And to think that The world upside down he’s not even homophobic and racist.”

On freedom of expression, however, the journalist declares: “I believe that one should be able to express oneself even if homophobic and racist. But he isn’t. He doesn’t consider homosexuality a disease like many scientists up until 30 years ago”.