The historian and professor at the School of Higher Studies in Social Sciences in Paris, Jordi Canal has expressed the opinion that the commemorative events for the death of Franc “they make no sense and are a montage what suits the president Pedro Sanchez and his Government”.

In an interview this Saturday at Cope Catalunyaas reported by the media in a statement, has assured that these events “celebrate the incapacity of the anti-Franco opposition to bring down Franco’s regime”.

Canal has considered, verbatim, that it is nonsense to celebrate Franco’s death because the dictator died in bed: “In 1975 the anti-Franco opposition was very minimal.”

The historian has published the book Telling Spain: A contemporary history in twelve novelswhere the author traces the history of the country through 12 novels by authors such as Unamuno, Pérez Galdós, Pío Baroja, Emilia Pardo Bazán and Javier Cercas, among others.

Regarding the situation in FranceCanal has said, verbatim, that it is a country irreformable and that geopolitically it is nothing: “In the last 30 years all the rulers have promised that they would reform the State and none have dared to do so.”