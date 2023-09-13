Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 15:53

Historian Gilberto Pereira Schneiker, aged 31, was found dead with marks of violence, on Sunday, 10, in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo. The body was in a forest, in Vila Mingone, with head injuries. Schneiker was a student at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and recently carried out scientific initiation projects. The case was registered as a homicide. Family suspected of crime due to homophobia.

According to police records, the body was found in the morning, by a resident who was walking along Marginal Capivari, close to Lagoa do Mingone. He called the Municipal Guard who preserved the site until the arrival of the Civil Police expert team.

Two stones with blood marks were found nearby, possibly used in the attack on the historian. The case is being investigated by the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP).

To the police, the victim’s mother told that Gilberto worked until midnight on Saturday, the 9th, and went to meet her at a bar in the region. The woman, her boyfriend and the boy stayed there until around 1:30 am.

As she was going to work early the next day, she and her boyfriend left. Gilberto said he would go right away, but he didn’t show up at home. In the morning, when her mother contacted the police to report her missing, she learned of the murder. “The body is torn apart, but its memory will never be erased,” she wrote on social media.

The case was registered as a homicide of unknown perpetrator. The police began listening to possible witnesses and are awaiting the autopsy report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML). Images from cameras in the region will be analyzed. Regarding a possible homophobic crime, the police reported that the investigation is being directed according to information from the victim’s family.

A scholarship holder of the Institutional Scientific Initiation Scholarship Program, Gilberto graduated in History from the Institute of Philosophy and Human Sciences at Unicamp in 2014. According to the university, he carried out two scientific initiation projects: “The representations of the family in Hollywood cinema: the decades 1940 and 1950”, in 2012, and “The representations and customs of young women in Brazil in the 1950s and 1960s” in the following year, with guidance from historian Cristina Meneguello.